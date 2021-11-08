When you think of hard hitting, political activism, obviously the first person you think about is...Big Bird? That's right. Sesame Street's favorite big yellow bird has the White House up in arms. On the morning of Saturday November 6th, Big Bird was one of several politically informed inabitants of the infamous Seasame Street that appeared on a CNN Town Hall importantly titled The ABCs of Covid Vaccines.

While other residence of the well televised street came out of the even wholly unscathed, Big Bird made the mistake that too many politicians in recent history have made: he turned to Twitter. The pressure to Tweet something out after an important event is higher for Big Bird than it is for others seeing as Big Bird is, well, a bird. We cannot ask him to deny who he is. However, through this action, he has placed himself squarely in the line of fire.

I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy.



Ms. @EricaRHill even said I’ve been getting vaccines since I was a little bird. I had no idea! — Big Bird (@BigBird) November 6, 2021

The bird Tweeted out, "I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy. Ms. @EricaRHill even said I've been getting vaccines since I was a little bird. I had no idea!" This BLATANTLY politically charged language in a way that IN NO WAY could be ignored evoked the wrath of the only recently exonerated zodiac killer suspect: Ted Cruz. Cruz Tweeted back to the large, feathered friend, "Government propaganda...for your 5 year old!" This has sparked debate, with people such as Newsmax's Steve Cortez deemed the bird's Tweet unnecissary, "evil" pressure for children. He stated, "Your children are not statistically at risk, and should not be pressured into a brand new treatment. Do not comply!" On the flip side of that argument, the CDC recently approved the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11.

Government propaganda…for your 5 year old! https://t.co/lKUlomnpq1 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 6, 2021

President Joe Biden also responded to Big Bird's tweet saying, "Got on ya, @BigBird. Getting vaccinated is the best way to keep your whole neighborhood safe." Big Bird has the protection of the President. We always assumed he did, but now we know!

Big Bird, thank you for your bravery.