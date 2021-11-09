Elyse Myers, one of TikTok's most hilarious content creators has dropped a series of short story videos, but, today, she provided us a way of life. In the first moments of her video, she dropped a TWIX CANDY BAR INTO HER COFFEE! Is that even allowed? That sounds absolutely incredible. For footage of this iconic discovery, look below.

This is really a life changing moment. If we aren't all running to put Twix in our coffee right now, I don't know what's happening. ALSO she goes on to tell a story about wandering ithrough neighbors' yards taking pictures (relatable) and then mentions that it's a lot for a Wednesday. The Tiktoker quickly corrects herself when she realizes it's Tuesday. Don't worry Elyse. We were right there with you.

Elyse Myers has the most hilarious stories you will find on the app. She has an iconic, Disney-Channel-how-on-earth-did-this-happen-to-me energy that shines through everythign she says in the best way. Just yesterday she dropped a new story that was absolutely HILARIOUS! Myers has gained her claim and notoriety on the app through her short, comedic stories. She has an amazing way of talking about her life that makes you want to be her best friend and ask about one thousand questions about what are true stories about her existence on this planet.

This newest TikTok is no exception to these amazing, almost unfathomable tales. She confesses that when she was in middle school she worked in her school cafeteria. She makes it abundantly clear to the listener that she did not have to in any capacity work in her school cafeteria. She, instead, chose to because in every movie she watched, no one paid the lunch lady any mind, "and I was like 'This is the hero of the story,' Elyse animatedly expresses. We've definitely all had those Disney enduced dreams of being the person who is special in some way. It is the entire basis of the 'Pick-Me Girl' brand. However, as is what makes her videos so incredible, Myers takes this to an entierly new level.

She comments, realistically, "Was I just handing people ammo to tease me on a silver platter? Yeah. Did I care? No." Literally, Myers is a QUEEN. I'm honestly confident she has lived the most interestiing life in the world. I am also convinced that she is the founder of the I-don't-care-what-people-think lifestyle, and for that I will forever thank her. There are many now, but I believe she was number one. She started back in middle school, as the lunch lady. I guess the lunch lady is the hero. In the throws of her story, she discusses the drama of a stressful pizza day, Myers runs down the hall, trips, and slides down the hall. In a very Elyse-Myers-is-the-Disney-character-we-didn't-know-we-needed energy, she looks up and sees, "the man of her dreams" walk by, and he just says "Hey Elyse" and moves on. The TikToker reflects, wondering which is worse: the fact that her skirt was up over her head or that this was so "on brand" for her that Myers's crush just walked by.

Elyse Myers is honestly everything the internet needs. She's fun. She's relatable. AND she's absolutely hilarious! Definitely go check out her stories on TikTok @Elysemyers!