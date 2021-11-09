Ken Jennings said he could never fill in Alex Trebek's shoes even after a year since his death.

On Monday, "Jeopardy!" fans endured heartbreak again as they remembered Trebek's legacy during his death anniversary. The original host died at the age of 80 after his brave battle against cancer.

To air an episode during the special day, the executives hailed Jennings as the Monday's host. The former champion disclosed he never knew he would host the show during the anniversary of Trebek's passing.

In an interview with USA Today, Jennings said everyone knew he would be hosting the anniversary episode, but nobody informed him about it.

"Apparently, everyone was aware that we were going to air [this episode] on the anniversary and nobody told me. They didn't want to put that in my head. So I was not told until after [filming the episode] that it was the Nov. 8 show," he said.

One year after Alex Trebek’s passing, Ken Jennings reflects on what Alex meant to him and the special gift he received from Alex’s wife, Jean.



We miss you every day, Alex. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6hQkM4e4OH — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2021

Jenning reportedly received a special gift from Trebek's wife, Jean Currivan-Trebek. The present was a pair of the late host's cuff links.

The show itself then expressed how much they miss Trebek every day.

Ken Jennings Says He Can Never Be As Great As Alex Trebek

In the same interview, Jennings called his hosting stint a very tricky job. He noted that even the show's mechanics are daunting enough, making the whole show not easy at all.

"You can't stand on that stage and say those things without thinking about him," he said. "Every time I'm up there, I'm doing Alex. Not just because he perfected it, but because that's the only way I've ever seen it done."

READ ALSO: Princess Charlene Speaks Truth About Struggles During 6-Month Health Battle In Africa

Jennings became a permanent host throughout this year alongside Mayim Bialik. He replaced Mike Richards after the former executive producer lost his spot.

For what it's worth, Richards resigned from his hosting stint after one taping day. According to CNN Business, he decided to leave his post due to his "past incidents and comments."

The Ringer also published an article about his comments toward "The Price is Right" models. During "The Price is Right" podcast, titled "The Randumb Show" episode in 2013, the then co-host made scathing statements about women. One of the models, Brandi Cochran, also filed a lawsuit in 2019 over the discrimination and harassment she said she experienced after becoming pregnant.

READ MORE: Travis Scott Criminal Charges Possible? Houston Police Conducts Investigation After Astroworld Tragedy