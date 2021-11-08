Will Travis Scott receive criminal charges after his event led to the deaths of eight people and injured hundreds of attendees?

The Houston Police have already launched an investigation to determine what happened before, during, and after the Astroworld Festival. The authorities already confirmed that eight attendees aged 14 to 27 succumbed when people started to surge toward the stage, causing a fatal stampede.

Mirza Danish Baig, Rodolfo Pena, Madison Dubiski, Franco Patino, Axel Acosta Avila, Jacob Jurinek, Brianna Rodriguez, and the youngest victim, John Hilgert, were the victims of the tragedy. Their cause of death is yet to be determined by the medical examiner.

Amid the probe, people inquired whether the rapper could be held criminally responsible for their deaths.

Will Travis Scott Receive Charges After Astroworld Disaster?

High-profile attorney Benjamin Brafman recently shared his thoughts with Fox News and revealed whether Scott would be charged over what happened.

Per the legal expert, someone would face criminal liability, but it is implausible to be Scott.



"[If] the facts were to demonstrate that Mr. Scott were warned about the size of the crowd and ignored it, or if there was a intentional disregard of safety procedures where fans were encouraged to rush the stage - and you know, that seems to be some of the news coverage - then, you know, it's not impossible for there to be criminal liability," he said.

Still, he also did not cross out the possibility of Scott being free from any charges regardless of how worse the tragedy turned out to be.

Attorney Julie Rendelman shared the same sentiment and said criminally charging "would be a huge stretch."

Their comments came after Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner said he met Scott and the head of his security before the event. He reportedly expressed his concerns regarding the attendees' safety as he already saw similar events in his 31 years of experience in the law enforcement industry.

"I asked Travis Scott and his team to work with HPD for all events over the weekend and to be mindful of his team's social media messaging on any unscheduled events," he said.

Meanwhile, Scott himself is said to have encouraged fans to break into the security barricades just like what he did during the 2015 incident in Chicago.

