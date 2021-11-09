The past few weeks have been incredibly exciting for a variety of reasons. First of all, The French Dispatch was officially released in theaters on October 22nd, which was just three short weeks ago. This newest Wes Anderson film hit the silver screen with a bang, breaking pandemic Era box office records. The show features a phenomenal cast including Bill Murray, Timothee Chalamaet, Saoirse Ronan, Owen Wilson, and others. It is no wonder The French Dispatch was the instant mega hit that it has become.

Secondly, this past Thursday, November 4th, Starbucks officially released their holiday drinks for the season. If you have spent the year missing your caramel brulee latte, do not fear! The wait is over! Your coffee shop favorites are officially yours for the ordering once again.

Now, what do these two things have to do with each other? The answer: aesthetic. Award winning filmmaker Wes Anderson is known by cineofiles and plebeians alike for the recognizable quirky-pastel aesthetic he utilizes for all of his films. He manipulates this medium to tell fascinatingly complex stories in beautiful ways.

The Starbucks aesthetic is also beautiful in its own way. There is a certain aura that comes hand in hand with the main-stream-but-still-cozy coffee shop vibe. There is nothing quite like curling up to watch a movie, Starbucks drink in hand, covered in a blanket, imagining you are already the most successful person you have ever met.

I come to you now with the same proposition that surrounded Zendaya and Tom Holland getting together: if two things are incredibly aesthetically pleasing, shouldn't we just put them together? Grab your favorite Starbucks holiday drink and put on your favorite Wes Anderson film! The question then asks itself: How do you decide which combination of these two great things you use for your aesthetic moment?

Never fear! We are here to help. Here is the Wes Anderson film we think you should watch based on your Starbucks Holiday Drink order!

1. Caramel Brulee Latte - The Grand Budapest Hotel

Nothing will complement the warm, caramel flavoring of this classic holiday drink better than The Grand Budapest Hotel. Much like a Wes Anderson style, quirky murder investigation, the Caramel Brulee Latte will make you feel right at home before the twists and turns, and, apparently, sudden punches surprise you!

2. Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte - Moonrise Kingdom

The number of words and literal SPRINKLES in this holiday drink make it the perfect, whimsical match for a day inside watching Moonrise Kingdom. A run-a-way, young love story, Moonrise Kingdom fills everyone that watches it with a spirit of irreplaceable youthful joy and adventure. This energy is also captured by this very holiday drink.

3. Caramel Brulee Frappuccino - Rushmore

Rushmore is a cinematically brilliant example of refinement on the outside and chaos on the inside. This amazingly dynamic story about a failing though simultaneously accomplished high school student who is in love with his teacher puts a fascinating twist on the try-hard-student-nerd story. Much like the Caramel Brulee Frapp puts a twist on the latte version. It sounds like a very refined drink, but we all know it's really just a milkshake.

4. Irish Cream Cold Brew - The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

When it comes to an adventure movie, even a Wes Anderson adventure, most of your regular holiday beverages are not going to cut it. That is why the Irish Cream Cold Brew is the perfect Starbucks drink to sip while you sit back and watch The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou. With this stronger drink that still has that holiday flare, you will feel right in with the spirit of the movie: fearless adventuring alongside familial heart.

5. Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte - The Royal Tenenbaums

The Royal Tenenbaums is a movie about a family of genius, extraordinary talented siblings that have grown up. Despite any difference there may have been in the past, the film shows us the power of the familial bond. At the core, a family is a family. This drink has a lot going on, but at the end of the day, it is just a coffee drink like the others. This makes it the perfect warm holiday drink to sit with while watching this amazing movie!

6. Toasted White Chocolate Mocha - Darjeeling

This drink is simple but has just the right flourishes to make it stand out among the rest. The specific recipe gives the flavor of the drink a noticeable and lovely chocolatey flare. Such is the case with sibling relationships. While they make it seem simple on paper, the dynamics within are infinitely complex. That is why the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha is the perfect drink to choose while watching Darjeeling, a story of brothers, going on an adventure, striving to become as close as they can be.

7. Peppermint Mocha - Fantastic Mr. Fox

Peppermint and chocolate is a time tested tribute to tasty holiday teamwork. Each compliments the other in excitingly delicious ways that make you want to keep drinking more. It's all about teamwork, much like the film Fantastic Mr. Fox. This movie is all about using the talents you specifically have to achieve a goal. Isn't that exactly what this drink is doing?

8. Chestnut Praline Latte - Isle of Dogs

The Chestnut Praline Latte is a Starbucks holiday standby. It is there every year. You know what to expect from it. It is loyal. Much like...a dog! Once you grab your Chestnut Praline Latte, settle in to watch Wes Anderson's incredibly heartfelt film Isle of Dogs. They make the perfect combination for any day this holiday season.

So, once you make your Starbucks run for the day, you will be more than ready to settle in and pair that coffee creation with the perfect Wes Anderson movie match. Also, pro tip: The French Dispatch goes with anything.