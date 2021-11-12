Country superstar, Dierks Bentley, is a lot of things, but one thing he isn't is a sore loser! His nomination for 2021 CMA Male Vocalist of the Year at this year's 55th Annual CMA Awards marks Bentley's tenth time being nominated, but he's never won.

"You know, I guess the standard line would be like, 'Hey, it's always good to be nominated' and all that, but that's actually how I really feel!" Dierks told Audacy's Coop. "This category - every year this has happened - this year, it's Chris Stapleton and Luke Combs and Eric Church and Thomas Rhett and these guys are all great singers and killin' it out there on the road."

He continued, "So I really am just so honored to be in the category. Would it be great to win? Sure. But it's not something that keeps me up at night."

It may not be something keeping him up at night, but his kids might be a different story.

"One of my kids is always like 'Dad, you didn't win,'" Dierks shared, laughing. "I'm like, 'Jordan, every time I step up to the microphone at a concert somewhere and there's 20,000 people there, I feel like I'm winning. I feel like I'm going OK, Don't worry about Daddy, he's going to be OK."

Well said, Dierks! And who knows? Maybe 10th time is a charm.

Regardless of the outcome on Wednesday night's 55th Annual CMA Awards, Dierks will continue to do what he does best and that's bring incredible music to his fans on the road. That is, when he's not being pushed off stage by his show's "headliners" the Hot Country Knights. *eyeroll*

"The funniest part of the show is when we finish singing 'Drunk On A Plane,' the Hot Country Knights, that '90s Country band, they come out on stage and technically headline," said Dierks in regards to his current Beers On Me Tour, which he just extended into 2022.

"I don't think that really headlining, it's more - It's probably illegal, really to come out on someone else's stage - but they come out there and close down the show with some '90s Country so that's been a fun part of the show for sure."

See if Dierks claims the Male Vocalist prize during the 55th Annual CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan on November 10 at 8pm ET on ABC. He's also scheduled to perform "Beers On Me," with fellow Country stars, HARDY and Breland.

