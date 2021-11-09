One final royal title might be taken away from Prince Harry.

According to the Daily Star, Lady Louise Windsor is one of the frontrunners to succeed the Duke of Sussex after her older cousin the Duke of Sussex stepped down as a senior member of the royal family last year,

The daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex celebrated her 18th birthday, and she now has the option of becoming a working royal or not.

Her parents have stated that when her children reach the age of 18, they would be able to choose whether or not they wish to be senior royals.

Lady Louise, Queen Elizabeth II's grandmother, may be granted the position of Counsellor of State if she wishes to follow in her footsteps.

After losing his honorary military titles as Captain-General of the Royal Marines, Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships, and Diving in the Royal Navy, the Duke of Sussex is expected to lose one of his remaining obligations.

Lady Louise hasn't said if she wants to be a member of the senior royal staff, but a source informed the publication that she is likely to complete her education and attend university.

Sophie confirmed last year how she and her husband tried to give their daughter a normal upbringing, saying, "We try to bring them up with the understanding that they are very likely to have to work for a living."

"Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but it's highly unlikely."

Lady Louise, who is said to be the British royal family's weapon, is now pursuing degrees in English, History, Politics, and Drama.

She will also step in for the Sussexes and her uncle Prince Andrew if she chose to take on royal responsibilities in place of her cousin Prince Harry.

After the recent departures, the British royal family needed working members, despite the fact that other royals have had to step up and take on more royal obligations.

After attending 19 engagements last month, Queen Elizabeth II is said to be exhausted and has been advised by her doctors to perform modest responsibilities.

The daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex is presently 16th in line to the throne, while Viscount Severn, 13, is 17th.

