It's only been a few months since the last of the US troops left Afghanistan, and the sequential collapse of the country's existing government, but screenwriter George Nolfi, known for films such as The Bourne Ultimatum and Oceans Twelve, has already penned a script for Universal - and Universal has already attached two big names.

Stars Channing Tatum and Tom Hardy are attached to play the lead roles in the project. Tatum is known for a number of films across genres, from Magic Mike to Kingsmen to The Lego Movie. Hardy, meanwhile, is known for darker titles such as Peaky Blinders and Venom. The faces of the actors have definitely set the tone for the project as a dark, realistic production of a very serious timbre, though it should (based on Nolfi's previous work) still be easily accessible to most audiences.

The exact plot of the film has yet to be discussed, but according to Deadline:

"The story is based on recently reported true stories, this one focusing on three former special forces team members who jump back into the fray alongside their Afghan counterparts, to rescue families and allies left behind amid the rapid fall of Afghanistan last August."

Nolfi will be the executive producer on the project, flanked by Tatum and Hardy, as well as Jules Day, Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan.