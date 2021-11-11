Early Wednesday morning, actor Terrence J narrowly escaped an armed robbery attempt at his Sherman Oaks home in California. Terrence J, known for his work as an actor, host, and reporter for BET and MTV, was followed home, where he was confronted by a group of four robbers. According to the police, at least one of the suspects had a gun.

When the robbers got out of their car and ordered Terrence J and another person in the vehicle to get out, they refused and were able to escape this harrowing incident by driving away. However, as Terrence J sped off, the robbery suspects shot at his car. The incident happened at 3:00 am, and was reported by KABC-TV.

According to KTLA5, Terrence J's incident is in line with a recent trend identified by the LAPD where suspects follow victims to their homes to rob them. In fact, a neighbor interviewed by KTLA5 had this to say, "It's very concerning. We've put security in our house, cameras and all kinds of things. It's a big problem." The neighbor, Rouhel Feinstein, even stated that a similar incident had occurred four months ago, which seems to attest to the trend the LAPD mentioned.

We're relieved to hear that Terrence J was able to emerge from the incident unharmed - the incident sounds truly dangerous. We hope that justice will be served, and that the actor is doing well after being confronted by such a terrifying situation.

For more entertainment news and commentary, visit Enstarz. We bring you the latest on your favorite celebrities, TV shows, and films.