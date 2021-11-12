The acclaimed director behind hit movies like Crazy Rich Asians and In The Heights, Jon M. Chu, is continuing his successful run of projects with the upcoming Wicked big-screen musical adaptation and his first foray into animation with the popular Dr. Seuss classic Oh, The Places You Will Go!

It was announced recently that Chu will be helming the project in a joint effort between Warner Animation Group, Dr. Suess Enterprises, and director J.J. Abrams' production company Bad Robot Productions, who is also new to the animation game. The film will be a feature-length musical adaptation of Dr. Seuss' final book published in the storied author's lifetime, revolving around a young boy as he sets out to on a quest discover all that this big world has to offer.

In a statement by Courtenay Valenti, president, production and development at Warner Bros. Pictures, she expressed her excitement for the project by saying,

We are beyond thrilled to bring one of the most beloved Dr. Seuss books to life for so many generations of Seuss fans. The pairing of this classic title, with the creative excellence of Jon Chu and Bad Robot defines what we at WB try to achieve; marry great branded entertainment with singular creative talent.

With the past controversy of some of the more outdated, some have called racist, content Theodor Seuss Geisel aka Dr. Seuss put out over the years, this may be seen as a step in the right direction in bringing his popular stories into the modern era. Other books, such as his most famous tome and figurehead The Cat In The Hat, are also being planned as feature-length animated films by Warner Animation Group and Dr. Seuss Enterprises.