A new photo could serve as proof that Chris Laundrie himself plated the "proof" in the Carlton Reserve and made it look like Brian Laundrie is already dead.

Last month, the long search for Laundrie immediately ended after his parents joined the operation. At that time, Chris informed the authorities he found their son's white bag and remains in the nature reserve 30 minutes after the process began.

The quick discovery of Laundrie's belongings caused people to assume that Chris knew all along where to find their son.

However, a new photo seemingly hinted that Chris and Roberta planted the evidence themselves during the search.

Chris Laundrie Accidentally Showed Evidence?

On Twitter, a now-viral image shows Chris holding a white bag similar to what the authorities found in the reserve. At the bottom part of it, a hard rectangular object was seemingly placed under other belongings inside the bag.

Some people might suggest it was a different bag. However, Chris' shirt on the photo is similar to what he wore when they joined the search - signifying that both materials were taken on the same day. There is no way Chris was able to bring the bag inside his car if it was indeed on the site "for a long time." The authorities also did not allow him to take the bag and the notebook after the discovery; thus, he indeed got a hold of it before the search began on that day.

Internet users shared that they also think a notebook was inside the bag captured in the clip, leading to more theories.

One claimed Chris knew where to go, to which someone agreed and replied, "Yes, he jumped through bushes to get to it while Roberta was waiting. Then they reunited and was like ohhh goodie. No emotions."

The emergence of the photo made Chris and Roberta more suspicious. Initially, people already accused them of planting the evidence since they found their son's exact location within 30 minutes.

A TikTok user also retraced Chris' footsteps and found out that the patriarch went straight to the location, confirming that he knew about the site.

