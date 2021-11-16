Keyshia Cole is currently mourning another loss five months after her mother passed away in a fatal drug overdose as her adoptive father, Leon Cole Jr., has died over the weekend.

On November 14, Yvonne Cole issued a statement regarding their patriarch's death, saying Leon died due to COVID-19 complications.

"We appreciate the support for our family around the world. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to $dryonnecole. Services are pending," she wrote. (check out the full post below)

On November 7, in an earlier post, the family was asking their friends for prayers as he was sent to the ICU because of "several health challenges."

Keyshia Cole has remained silent throughout the death of her adoptive father until recently; she responded to a fan on her Twitter account who sent their deepest condolences.

The singer responded with "Thank you," along with a prayer emoji.

Following this, many fans bombarded the reply section with support and love.

"My sincere condolences on the loss of your father, May God cover you and keep you during your time of bereavement," one fan wrote.

"Hey hun. This year has been a tough one for you, but I know you are strong......so sorry to hear about your dad," another one wrote.

"Oh my goodness @KeyshiaCole I'm sorry for your loss and I do understand the pain. You are still dealing with the loss of your mother," one tweeted.

Keyshia Cole's Birth Mother's Death

In early reports, Keyshia Cole's mother, Frankie Lons, passed away in July. She ended her own life during her birthday. She was 61 years old.

Her younger sister, Elite, broke the news on her Instagram stories by writing, "Worse pain ever....to see my mama in a body bag on her birthday! My heart so f-kin broke."

According to another news outlet, Frankie was partying at her home in Oakland to celebrate her birthday. The matriarch unfortunately relapsed and overdosed to her death.

Her brother, Sam, revealed that Frankie was struggling with her addiction over the past years; he reportedly checks on her every day to ensure she never takes any substance.

The singer has been open with her mother's addiction over the past years. She previously dedicated a post to her in 2018 saying her heart breaks whenever she relapses.

"I'm hoping, if any of u are dealing with a family member who's battling with drug addiction, that you, yourself are learning how to cope with the struggle of it all," she wrote. (via Daily Mail)

