Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Akerley have been married since 2016, but the couple still doesn't have any children. However, a recent report claims that the two are ready to embark on a new chapter in their lives as the actress is currently pregnant with their first baby; is this true?

According to a report published by Who, the "Suicide Squad" actress is ready to become a mother as the couple was spotted shopping for high-end baby products in a boutique.

The two reportedly bought a teddy bear and a tiny onesie. An onlooker spoke to the outlet, saying they "seemed happy about something."

Other witnesses also claimed that the two were "extra-affectionate" during the trip to the baby store. Ackerley expressed his love to his wife by showering her with kisses and even bought bouquets.

An insider said Robbie wanted to be a mother ever since they got married five years ago. They added that when she gets pregnant, "she'll keep the news to herself and her closest family members."

In addition, the couple is reportedly excited to share the news with the world, but they're "fiercely private," meaning they'll make an announcement when they are ready.

Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley Expecting For a Baby Issue Debunked

After the issue circulated, Suggest debunked the claims by saying the report was based on mere speculation as the couple hasn't indicated that they're expecting a baby.

Furthermore, the couple was spotted in Tuscany drinking alcohol while they kissed in front of the paparazzi, which indicates that she's not pregnant as it's not allowed for her to drink wine if she's expecting.

Aside from that, Robbie is set to start filming the live-action movie "Barbie" next year, which requires her to get in shape to mimic the physical appearance of the famous doll.

The outlet also noted that the possible reason for the couple's trip to a baby boutique is to buy something to purchase a gift for someone else. Ackerley also bought two sets of flowers, a common item to bring in a baby shower.

In a previous interview with Radio Times, the actress publicly expressed her disappointment with people asking if she's pregnant, saying it made her "really angry."

"How dare some old guy dictate what I can and can't do when it comes to motherhood or my own body?" she said.

