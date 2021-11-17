Now that Britney Spears is finally free from her conservatorship after a harrowing 14 years, she can do anything she wants without limitations, including speaking to interviews without having to ask someone who controls her. Does this mean she will have a bombshell interview with Oprah?

Taking to her Instagram account, the "Gimme More" hitmaker shared a video of her addressing the biggest question that fans have been asking her, "what is she going to do now."

The pop star said she will start with the "small things" that she wasn't able to do back when she's under a conservatorship, like having access to car keys, withdrawing with an ATM card, and using money for the first time. (watch the full video below)

In addition, Spears is also hoping that her story would make an impact and "make some changes in the corrupt system."

To conclude her video, she thanked her fans, especially those who are involved in the #FreeBritney movement, for saving her life.

"The free Britney movement, you guys rock, honestly. My voice was muted and threatened for so long, I wasn't able to speak up or say anything."

In the caption, Spears hinted a possibility that she's going to speak to Oprah Winfrey for a possible interview by writing, "I might as well do a hint of my thoughts on the gram before I go and set things square on @Oprah." She also added a thinking emoji in the end.

However, at the time of this writing, Winfrey has not publicly confirmed whether a bombshell interview is going to happen in the future or not.

Fans React To Britney Spears' Freedom

After Spears shared her video to her social media accounts, fans bombarded her with positive messages, congratulating her for being free from the hands of her conservatorship.

"You go girl tell the world what was done to you don't hold back your strength comes from happened to you over the years now free fly like a beautiful white dove explore everything you can and enjoy stay safe my lovely," one fan wrote.

"You are a phenomenal strong woman!! We're so glad u finally be able to speak up and be the voice for many people who are being silenced... thank u for being u.. God Bless u Britney! We love and we will keep on supporting ur journey," another fan wrote.

Britney Spears Finally Free From Conservatorship

On Friday, a Los Angeles judge had officially removed Spears from her conservatorship after almost 14 years.

Judge Brenda J. Penny granted the singer's legal rights after the dismissal of the program. To settle her financial aspects, everyone involved with her case will meet in court at a later date.

Spears will no longer have to undergo a mental evaluation.

