In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Britney Spears revealed her desire to have another baby. She wants to expand her family following her release from her almost 14-year conservatorship, so to speak.

"I'm thinking about having another baby!!!" the 39-year old superstar captioned a black-and-white image of adult feet next to those of a child who appears to be standing on their tiptoes.

"I wonder if this one is a girl," she added. "She's on her toes reaching for something ... that's for sure !!!!⁣"

Jamie Spears, her estranged father, is in charge of a conservatorship that prevents her from becoming a mother for the third time, she said in court this summer.

As part of the agreement struck in 2008, Britney told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny that she was compelled to have an IUD contraception implanted to avoid another pregnancy, among other alarming accusations. Spears has two boys with ex-husband Kevin Federline, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15.

"I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby," Britney said during her virtual testimony in June. "I have an [IUD] inside of myself so I don't get pregnant. They don't want me to have children - any more children."

69-year-old Jamie was suspended from the conservatorship of his famous daughter in September. Britney Spears, her fiancé Sam Asgahri, her lawyer Mathew Rosengart, and the millions of people who supported the #FreeBritney movement were all overjoyed when it was all dissolved on November 12.

READ ALSO: Princess Diana Shock: Paparazzi Took Advantage of Princess of Wales' Images By Doing This

After accepting Asghari's marriage proposal in September, Britney admitted to People magazine in 2017 that she found "nothing more satisfying" than being a mother.

"My kids come first, always," she explained. "I am so lucky that I get to experience all of life's adventures with them."

Meanwhile,even after Lynne Spears went from Louisiana to Los Angeles to attempt to mend fences with her daughter, Britney Spears is refusing to see her, Page Six has discovered. She refused to let her mother inside the house she shared with Britney Spears soon before her conservatorship ended on Friday.

"A few weeks before the conservatorship ended, Lynne flew to Los Angeles to try to reconnect with Britney," a source revealed.

"But Britney didn't even let Lynne into her house. She is furious with her. Lynne tried over a number of days to try to visit, but Britney just shut her down," the insider added.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth II Exhausted, Hopeless In Doing Royal Engagements After THIS Heartbreaking Event Happened