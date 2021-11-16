For the first time in more than a year, Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari intend to spend some quality together. Despite what happened to their marriage, they are capable of spending time together because of their kids, especially over the holidays. In fact, they are very excited and grateful for the opportunity.

"For me, it's just about putting the kids first," the former reality star, 34, revealed to Us Weekly on Monday, November 15. She was promoting the Winter 2 collection of her Uncommon James jewelry on the magazine.

"The kids are the only thing that matters and what's best for them. That's how I look at it. You've just got to make the most of it. ... Luckily, we are able to spend it together, and I'm really grateful for that," she added.

One can feel that she truly enjoys parenting her three children, Camden, 9, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5. She even shared some of her favorite Christmas traditions.

"We have the elves come. We did this long before Elf on the Shelf," the Colorado native said. "The elves come a week before Christmas and if you're good, they put a little something in your stocking. If you're bad, you get coal. I always do an Italian meal on Christmas Eve, which is really fun."

Cutler, 48, confirmed their separation in April 2020 and the couple celebrated Thanksgiving together seven months later.

"I'm actually gonna be spending it just with my kids and [my estranged husband] Jay Cutler as a family. So, I'm looking forward to that," the True Comfort author exclusively told Us in October 2020 of their plans. "I'm happy that we're able to spend it together and have these conversations even though we're in the middle of getting a divorce. So, I'm thankful for where we're currently at."

On Monday, the Laguna Beach alum explained also how engaging in tough talks have led to "real parenting" as she and the former professional football player's little ones are continuously growing up.

"[We have] real conversations about things, real life lessons," the True Roots author said. "I actually love this phase that we're in more than any phase we've been in. There is a part of me that sometimes misses those newborn snuggles and the cute little toddlers, mushy babies. But where we're at is really nice because I have real conversations with my kids. They are their own people. They're really forming their identity and that's really exciting."

According to Cavallari, Jaxon is "into clothing and shoes," but his sister, Saylor, is "into jewelry."

She even joked that her youngest kid may "definitely" take over Uncommon James one day. In the wake of last year's coronavirus outbreak, everyone will be "ready to go" this year, she continued, describing her jewelry brand's new Winter 2 line as "very joyful." She added that this season is awash in trends. The company offers a wide variety of metals, chains, and other accessories. "We've got a lot of options," she concluded.

"I feel like this year more than ever, everyone is really excited to get back and holiday parties. And I feel like we're going to be dressing up even more than maybe we normally would. So we have a little glitz and glam that we don't always have," she revealed.

