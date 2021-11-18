Yesterday, November 17th, was the incomparable Danny DeVito's 77th birthday, and he rang in the lucky seven-seven flanked by an incredibly eclectic crew.

The group, who posed for a couple of photos before the meal got going, included actors like Lakeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, and Rosario Dawson. It was a small gathering for the star, a party of nine in total, but the photos posted to Instagram show a warm and happy group genuinely enjoying one another's company.

As for how this rag-tag bunch came together, it seems it was a simple "let's grab a drink after work" thing - it's just that they work in a place full of famous people. DeVito is currently working with Stanfield and Haddish, and Dawson on Disney's upcoming Haunted Mansion movie, in which he will play a "smug professor," no doubt one of the grinning ghouls that populates the mansion.

Stanfield and Haddish will also be playing ghosts in the film, but those familiar with the Disney ride the movie is based on may recognize some of these billings; Haddish is slated as a "psychic," who is most likely the famed Madame Leota from the classic Disney attraction, while Stanfield will play a "tour guide," a part likely inspired by the ride's popular "Ghost Host" character. Dawson, meanwhile, is simply billed as "Gabbie," which means she's probably one of the unfortunate guests of said Ghost Host.

Disney's Haunted Mansion began filming in New Orleans and Atlanta in mid-October. As of right now, the studio is hoping for a release date around Halloween 2022, but that date is not firm and is subject to change.

Happy Birthday, Danny DeVito, and here's to many more!

(Also, here's hoping that while they're at it, Disney decides to call him over to the studio where they're working on the live action Hercules, because (again), if he doesn't reprise his role as Phil, they're doing it wrong.)