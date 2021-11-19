Funny man actor Jason Sudeikis is back in hilarious form playing a coach in the latest Foo Fighters music video for their new song 'Love Dies Young', but not as his titular Ted Lasso persona. Sorry, kids.

In the video, which was directed by Foo Fighters front-man Dave Grohl, Sudeikis is in full sketch mode dressed similarly to Béla Károlyi, the US Women's Gymnastics Coach, who famously carried gymnast Kerri Strug off of the mat in the 1996 Summer Olympic Games when she performed a vault with an injured ankle and later to the podium to accept her medal. Wearing a white wig and a stars and stripes windbreaker, the video has his character giving a rousing, and lengthy, locker room pep talk to a women's synchronized swim team. In a string of improve style antics, Sudeikis plays the part with the comedic gravitas we have come to expect from the SNL alum.

But that's just the beginning.

Soon, we are treated to a choreographed water dance by the ladies, with the coach dancing around the pool side. And then it gets creepy in the most insane of ways, when the faces of the women are replaced by the members of the band. Beards and all. The effects are reminiscent of those JibJab e-cards your funny aunt might send around the holidays, with Grohl singing his heart out while performing the water routine. The song is a fun, up beat number that goes well with the creatively original video which the Foo Fighters have been known for in the past with their 1997 hit 'Everlong'.

Now a warning for the more squeamish in the audience. Toward the end of the video, there is an obvious nod to the 'doody in the pool' scene made famous by Bill Murray in Caddyshack where the ladies are feverishly trying to swim away from a brown log floating in the pool, culminating in a Barf-A-Rama by the judges watching. Adding to the gut churning funny bit, let's just say guitarist Pat Smear has a cringe moment to be remembered.

So, strap on your water wings and enjoy 'Love Dies Young' by Foo Fighters.