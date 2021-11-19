"Wheel of Fortune" came under fire again after a new technicality issue emerged.

On Thursday, "Wheel of Fortune" welcomed a set of contestants again who had the chance to bring home thousands of dollars. Among the players, Steven Page earned $9,000 and made it to the bonus round.

However, viewers quickly called out the decision as there was something wrong with Page's answer to the puzzle "Quality Craftsmanship." The player did not pronounce the "s" on "craftsmanship," causing viewers to hold an online uproar. Some people also suggested it should be Lisa Volivitch who won the round.

"Wheel of Fortune" Viewers Share Mixed Reaction On Show's Technical Error

On Twitter, viewers argued that the show's rules - which have already caused several debates - should not have taken Page's answer since it was technically incorrect.

"@WheelofFortune last night Steven left out the s in craftsmanship. For a show that says the word and is wrong in a crossword puzzle leaving out the s is worse. It's the wrong word. Exactly why did he win? The other two should be brought back for another shot," one said.

However, some viewers looked into the possible causes as to why Page pronounced the word that way. Other viewers claimed he has a lisp, while most of the commenters said it is how a British speaker pronounces "craftsmanship."



"A check of the pronunciation of Craftsmanship online, yields an example of saying Craftsmanship with a silent "s" by a British speaker. Sometimes you can't hear the "S," sometimes it is simply spoken with a silent "S." In this case, Pat called it right. #WheelOfFortune," another Twitter user explained.

"Wheel of Fortune" technical issue is no longer new to long-time viewers. In fact, the show went under fire again after a contestant lost due to small technicality months ago.

For years since 2016, players have been required to say the exact words on the puzzle. However, David Petersen, who played earlier this year, added the word "and" to his answer. The crossword puzzle at that time only required them to say four words. However, he said, "Soul, Flounder, Cod and Catfish."

Pat Sajak then did not accept the answer and allowed other contestants to swoop in.

"Wheel of Fortune" has not commented on the recent error yet. But viewers remain firm that Page should not have won the round.

