Travis Scott's overall net worth is speculated to be affected by the terrible incident at his "Astroworld" event as lawsuit charges soared over 2 billion dollars.

It's been two weeks since the tragedy at Astrowold Music Festival was headlined in several news outlets. It seems like Tragic Scott won't have peace anytime soon as the number of lawsuits filed against him over the ten deaths and multiple injured victims keep on increasing.

HITC reported that along with the "Highest in the Room" rapper, Live Nation Entertainment, NRG Stadium, Apple Music, and even Drake have been sued over the matter for either "enticing violence" or "failing to provide adequate security and medical services at the event."

The article also mentioned that Scott's lawsuit count has already surpassed double digits as the artist is reported to face an estimate of 110 individual charges.

Travis Scott & Drake are going to go broke with this massive $2 billion dollar lawsuit. — Adwoa K. 🐆 (@TheAdwoaK) November 20, 2021

Travis Scott's Increasing Lawsuits

However, attorney Thomas J. Henry took the biggest bite out of the cake as he filed a lawsuit on behalf of the 282 victims who had attended the event. According to the publication, Henry's clients decided to sue to companies mentioned and musicians for damages worth $2 billion.



The Texas-based lawyer had informed the artist and everyone responsible for the lawsuit about representing the affected people just this November 18. It is also expected that the number of cases is subject to change as almost every day, a new lawsuit is filed against the Houston native.

The artist has since posted a statement regarding the tragic incident on his social media account. Reports about his intention to issue the attendees a refund on their tickets have been confirmed.



Will Travis Scott's Net Worth Be Affected?

According to sources, Scott's net worth was around $60 million as of 2021. The singer-songwriter is revealed to have earned this much over the past few years because of his success as an icon in the music industry.

The rapper's accumulated wealth was also gained from several collaborations with other celebrities and partnerships with global fashion and food brands. Scott's management had also invested in endorsements and advertised his albums and merchandise for the fans.

Based on the article above, Travis Scott made a gross total of $53.5 million just in 2019, which doesn't include the $65 million he earned from his Astroworld tours.

If the lawsuits continue to pile up at the intense speed that it has over the past few days, it might be guaranteed that the rapper would lose a significant amount of money and possibly dent his net worth if the judge and the court rule against it him.

