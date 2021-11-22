Adele is said to have stormed out of an interview because she felt disrespected and offended.

When the interviewer disclosed to the singer that he was talking to the "Easy On Me" hitmaker, she rose up and walked away from the conversation.

Matt Doran was apparently pulled off the air for two weeks as a result of the incident.

According to News.com.au, the "Morning Sunshine" host travelled to London to speak with a 33-year-old English musician and songwriter, but problems arose when he admitted that he wasn't as prepared as both of them had wanted for their conversation.

When Adele, whose full name is Adele Laurie Blue Adkins MBE, asked him what he thought of her new songs in "30",Doran replied that he hadn't yet listened to them.

After then, the "Rolling In the Deep" singer is said to have stormed out of the interview before it was even finished. Doran, on the other hand, presented a "mortified and unmistakably apologetic" account of what transpired.

The seasoned journalist told the outlet, "When I sat down to interview Adele, I was totally unaware that I'd been emailed a preview of her unreleased album."

"I have since discovered it was sent to me as an 'e-card' link, which I somehow missed upon landing in London. It was an oversight but NOT a deliberate snub. This is the most important email I have ever missed."

Doran went on to explain that the hitmaker of "Chasing Pavements" didn't storm out of the interview, but rather departed since their time was over.

"What was supposed to be a 20-minute conversation turned into a 29-minute conversation on the record," he stated.

However, the harm has already been done when Sony concluded that their interview could not be broadcast and refused to allow Channel 7 to even display portions of their conversation.

Meanwhile, a slew of well-known TV celebrities, artists, and seasoned journalists flocked to social media to chastise the Australian journalist for his pricey error.

"I just kept wondering... how horrible could the interview have been, that Adele genuinely asked him whether he'd listened to the album?" Rosie Waterland tweeted.

"One Google search would've showed it's about her divorce (at its most basic)," she said, "and he must have been SO willfully [sic] indifferent that it was evident he knew nothing."

The network reportedly spent $1 million on the package, which includes Doran's interview, an interview with Adele and Oprah, and even clips from her highly anticipated "One Night Only" event.

