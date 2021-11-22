The American Music Awards, AKA the AMAs, took place last night, November 21st, 2021, and all the stars were bringing their A-Game to the Red Carpet. (And after a year of all-virtual events, of course they are.) There were plenty of fabulous looks from famous friends both onstage and off - though the highlight of the night was definitely the crossover performance from seminal boy bands New Edition and New Kids on the Block, which had everyone in the crowd out of their seats dancing and singing along.

This is a Red Carpet article, so we'd be remiss if we didn't mention how awesome New Edition looked as they arrived at the AMAs - but to be fair to the other celebrities, we're just going to include their looks as a bonus at the beginning so they don't fill half the slots.

Those matching, muted earth-tone overcoats are EVERYTHING. The simplicity. The coordination. The HATS.

Now, without further ado (as much as we'd love much further ado from these guys), here are Enstarz's 8 picks for Best Dressed on the Red Carpet at the 2021 AMAs.

Becky G

American singer and actress Becky G (Rebecca Marie Gomez) wowed last night in a purple and black mini dress with diamond cutouts and matching black suede shoes. The "Fulanito" singer polished off the look with her sharp (style wise and also physically, ha) black nails.

Tate McRae

Tate McRae was throwing some serious Star Wars vibes last night in her button-down suit-dress with billowy sleeves, paired with the bold black combat boots. This looks like something a princess from a galaxy far, far away might wear, but she absolutely dazzled with it on the Red Carpet.

Chlöe

On top of her performance of "Have Mercy" that came close to bringing down the house at the awards ceremony, singer Chlöe also stunned on the Red Carpet in this long, elegant black number, accented with simple, subtle jewelry around her ankles and her hip.

Pierson Wodzynski

Pierson Wodzynski is a Tiktokker and social media influencer who definitely had a BIG influence last night - on the Red Carpet, at least. Her yellow jumpsuit-dress featured a big bow on the front and screamed both style and comfort as she worked the walk - who knew you could look like Princess Belle and still be comfortable all night?

Brittany Broski

Brittany Broski, another YouTuber and social media influencer, was yet another modern day princess at this Red Carpet, sporting a red mermaid gown with a tasteful slit and the poofiest sleeves we've seen in a while - but at least if the 80s are coming back in fashion, they're doing it like this, because it looks GREAT on her.

Zoe Wees

German singer-songwriter Zoe Wees was another star who gave a fantastic performance last night, and though her dress wasn't exactly DRESSY, she stole the show just by virtue of how cool her hair looks - her braids are so intricate and colorful!

Olivia Rodrigo

Of course, everbody was talking about teen sensation Olivia Rodrigo last night: She won Best New Artist of the Year and gave an amazing performance of her emotional song "Traitor." But more importantly for our purposes, she wore this incredible sequined mermaid dress with feathered trim - it was simple, but gorgeous enough to speak for itself.

Erica Banks

Singer Erica Banks was yet another stunner last night in this green corseted lace-up dress with a bold sideswept skirt, also showing off a pair of elegant stilettos and a bold shoulder tattoo.

BONUS: Markell Washington

We ended up going with all women's fashion in this most recent list, but we do have to mention this fun suit worn by Tiktokker Markell Washington. The asymmetrical lines create a flattering effect while playing on pinstriping, especially with the low cut plain undershirt. Men's suits can be fun too!