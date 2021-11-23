Sharon Stone is going through something in her personal life as she shared her mother's condition on social media. The actress has been asking her fans to pray for her mom's fast recovery; what happened?

According to the Daily Mail UK, the 63-year-old actress recently took to her Instagram account to share a picture of her mom, 88-year-old Dorothy Marie.

She mentioned that Dorothy had suffered another acute stroke on Monday evening. (check out the photo below)

"Say a prayer for Dorothy Marie Stone, my mom, who has suffered another acute stroke tonight. Thx," the "Basic Instinct" star wrote, along with a prayer hands emoji and a white heart emoji.

Following this, many celebrities and fans bombarded the comment section with love and support.

"I am sending love and prayers," Lisa Rinna of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," wrote.

"Oh Sharon, sending love and saying prayers," Debra Messing commented.

Stroke Runs In Sharon Stone's Family?

When Sharon Stone promoted her book on the Today Show, she mentioned that she almost died of the same condition as her mother in 2001.

She said the room was so silent, and no one was around to help her, "that's when you realize how near death is and how serious everything is," she said.

In the early 2000s, she was one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood as offers were coming her way from left to right.

However, the shocking condition she suffered set her career back for about seven years. Stone revealed that she had to remortgage her house, and she lost everything she had.

She compared herself to Princess Diana, saying they were both famous then the Princess died while she suffered from a stroke.

The actress's most notable performance in her entire career was in "Basic Instinct." In a previous interview with the New Yorker, she said her co-stars and crew thought she was doing drugs while filming the erotic thriller, but little did they know, it was early signs of stroke.

"I was clearly having some mini seizures when I was doing 'Basic Instinct... I used to tell people I was having them, and nobody would believe me." she said. (via Insider)

Aside from her and Dorothy Marie, her grandmother also suffered from strokes in previous years. Because of the condition that runs in her family, she became an advocate for brain-aging diseases that primarily affect women.

"This is why I do it: My mother had a stroke. My grandmother had a stroke. I had a massive stroke - and a nine-day brain bleed," the "King Solomon's Mines" actress said in a 2019 benefit.

