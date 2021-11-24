People are questioning whether Brian Laundrie truly killed himself.

After weeks of waiting, the public finally learned that Gabby Petito's fiancé died from a self-inflicted gunshot. The District 12 Medical Examiner's Office revealed on Tuesday that the autopsy report determined Laundrie's cause of death as a gunshot wound to the head while the manner was a suicide.

The official press release from the medical examiner's office, saying that the examination on the skeletal remains had been completed. The result ultimately verified the previous dental comparison and identification.

Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino also confirmed the news to the media.

"Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide," Bertolino said. "Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families."



However, questions about Laundrie's death continue to swirl around, with people suggesting he did not indeed die by suicide.

Did Someone Kill Brian Laundrie?

On Twitter, sleuths bombarded the authorities with questions about the case, saying that the new development does not make sense at all.

One said, "I want a second opinion, lol. Had to be Homicide if there's was no gun near his remains! That location was very specific, significant to Brian & the Laundrie's. The gun would be right there if he killed himself!"

"Remember his parents searched for him the 14,15and possible the 16th! So did they find him dead and take the gun! He was reported missing till the 17th. The parents know! So does the liar of a lawyer!" another replied.

People began asking where the gun is, and a previous report about the Laundries surrendering their guns reemerged.

For what it's worth, Chris and Roberta handed their firearms to law enforcement on September 17. But at that time, one gun was reportedly missing. However, the authorities never warned the public that the fugitive was dangerous and armed, neither Laundrie's parents directly reported the missing firearm.

But recently, Bertolino commented on the issue and reasoned out that they just did not want people to panic once they knew Laundrie had a gun.

Despite the statements, the public still insists that Brian Laundrie never killed himself.

