Brian Laundrie's official autopsy report finally revealed that the fugitive died after a self-inflicted gunshot in his head.

On Tuesday, the Laundrie family's attorney Steven Bertolino revealed they received a detailed report about the skeletal remains found in the Carlton Reserve. Per the representative, the fugitive's cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, while the manner was suicide.

"Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families," Bertolino said, as quoted by The Guardian.

It remains unclear where Laundrie got the gun or if the authorities ever found it during the search.

Despite the new development, people are not convinced that Laundrie died by suicide and suggested that he is still alive or someone killed him.

Brian Laundrie Did NOT Kill Himself?

On Twitter, internet sleuths went active again following the release of the report. They caused the phrase "Brian Laundrie Did Not Kill Himself" to trend on the platform.

One said, "It is my firm belief that Brian Laundrie did not kill himself. His parents did it so that they wouldn't get in trouble for hiding him. I figured it out. You're welcome."



"I studied criminal psychology. Brian Laundrie did not kill himself. Narcissists think too highly of themselves. Either he's still alive, or someone killed him," another added.

Though there was never a report about a gun that is directly related to Brian Laundrie's case, it is worth noting that one man who was fishing in the Fort De Soto Park reeled in a gun from the waters. The firearm was reportedly inside a plastic bag.

READ ALSO: Brian Laundrie's Parents Guilty? Chris, Roberta Might Face Legal Charges If THIS Would Be Proven True

The man who found it, Christopher Sacco, called the Pinellas County Sheriff's office and reported the event. Authorities from the office went to the area and took the weapon before entering it into Florida Crime Information Center and the National Crime Information Center.

WFLA's John Benson said the police are holding the gun in evidence but have not released an update since then.

Brian Laundrie's family never went near Fort De Soto after September 8, as they have been put under 24/7 surveillance ever since.

These should be taken with a grain of salt, though. But the reports from the officials are still not enough to convince people and have them accept that Laundrie is already dead.

READ MORE: Brian Laundrie Killed Another Woman? Internet Sleuth Thinks Fugitive Is Related To Recent Tampa Homicide