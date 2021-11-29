Are Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar, the hosts of "The View," being sued for $60 million?

Following Kyle Rittenhouse's acquittal on all counts on Nov. 19, various social media articles claimed that the boy and his family had filed a defamation lawsuit against the presenters.

After police shot Jacob Blake, he was accused of shooting three persons on Aug. 25, 2020, during a period of racial strife in Wisconsin. Two more people, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, died as a result of the shooting. Gaige Grosskreutz sustained an injury.

Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, was declared "not guilty" by the jury because they thought he acted in self-defense.

According to Meaww, a Facebook page called "Lion Chasers Radio with Lonnie Poindexter" posted "THE LAWSUIT BEGINS - RITTENHOUSE FILE $60M DEFAMATION AGAINST JOY BEHAR AND WHOOPI GOLDBERG."

Another post was also shared the same on Twitter by @PolcaDroka, but it has been deleted.

Before the verdict, Joy slammed Rittenhouse after crying in his trial, saying, "from what I'm gleaning from this case, the guy goes across state lines with an AR-15 with his mother and some other idiot in the car, to defend himself? Against what?"

She went on to say that the crying moment was "the worst acting jobs I've ever seen," adding, "They're having a protest in another state, and he takes it upon himself to go there. And then he says it's self-defense. No. And that acting job, the crying, I can't even look at it."

But she later corrected herself that Rittenhouse was alone on the night of Aug. 25, not before saying that his "crocodile tears are gonna get him off, I bet."

READ ALSO: Brian Laundrie's Parents Could Face Two Criminal Charges, Former FBI Agent Says

The Truth About Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar Being Sued

Snopes reports that the rumor of the hosts being sued for $60 million is false, according to Meaww.

Snopes, formerly known as "Urban Legends Reference Pages," is a fact-checking website that claims the fake news began circulating online after Potatriots Unite, a "subsidiary of the 'America's Last Line of Defense' network of parody, satire, and tomfoolery," published an article titled "Rittenhouses File $60 Million Defamation Suit Against Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg."

With so many individuals expressing their unhappiness with the Kyle Rittenhouse judgment, it split the whole United States.

READ MORE: Mark Harmon Full of Regrets Leaving 'NCIS'? Wife Pam Dawber Sends Him On A Guilt Trip Too [DETAILS]