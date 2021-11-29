On Saturday evening, Jesy Nelson was spotted in central London riding a rickshaw with Lucien Laviscount in a very sensual PDA moment.

After being sighted together on a night out, several sites claim that the photos validate their new romance.

The former Little Mix actress and the "Emily in Paris" actor kissed and peered into one other's eyes as they rode in a rickshaw, seeming joyful as they laughed and snuggled up together, according to photos published by the Daily Mail.

They also continued their evening with several pals.

This does not appear to be the situation.

In a recent report by the Daily Mail, Jesy Nelson is reportedly "mortified" after their drunken flirting, and the whole world had to see.

After all, Lucien is the ex-boyfriend of Leigh-Anne Pinnock, her former Little Mix bandmate.

According to those familiar with Jesy's life, the 30-year-old "Boyz" singer is "embarrassed" by the photos.

Despite being seen with her on-again, off-again lover Harry James just last month, she continued to assert that she is "single."

Leigh-Anne dated Lucien in 2019 before marrying her now-husband Andre Gray. They only had twins this year.

The insider said, "Jesy and Lucien met up on a night out after two friendship groups came together and took a rickshaw to the club but left separately."

They added, "She was letting her hair down on a Saturday night and is embarrassed her flirtation with Lucien has come to light - but there is nothing more between them."

"Her relationship with Harry just ended again, but they are still friends and work together," according to the source.

Jesy Nelson, daha önce Leigh-Anne Pinnock ile çıkan “Emily in Paris” yıldızı Lucien Laviscount ile dün LA’da görüntülendi. 📸 pic.twitter.com/vpU4h39LV5 — Pop Mag (@popmagcom) November 29, 2021

Harry has already found a new lover, according to reports.

After all, Harry directed Jesy's music video for "Boyz" and photographed her for magazine cover shoots.

Jesy, on the other hand, posted three fire emojis on her ex's most recent Instagram image on November 20.

"Jesy insists herself and Lucien didn't kiss even though they looked close in the pictures."

It's also been stated that Jesy Nelson returned to her Essex home alone, and Lucien has no intentions to meet up with her in the future.

