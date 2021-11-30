Get ready for some hard-hitting facts! Jennifer Aniston and Kathryn Hahn have been officially announced as cast members for the live reenactment of The Facts of Life. The original series was a spin-off of the show Diff'rent Strokes set at Eastland School, an all-girls school in Peekskill, New York. Aniston will be taking on the role of Blair and Hahn as Jo. These two are joining Ann Dowd as Mrs. Garrett, Gabrielle Union as Tootie and Allison Tolman as Natalie. These cast members will also be part of the live reenactment of Diff'rent Strokes. This will also feature John Lithgow as Mr. Drummond, Damon Wayans as Willis Drummond, and Kevin Hart as Arnold Drummond. These live reenactment will be part of the iconic Live in Front of a Studio Audience.



Jimmy Kimmel and Norman Lear's program, Live in Front of a Studio Audience, has been an Emmy Award-Winning success. The show, hosted by Kimmel, is a series of reenactments of 1970s sitcoms. So far recreated sitcoms include All in the Family, The Jeffersons, and Good Times. Much like the upcoming reenactments of The Facts of Life and Diff'rent Strokes conclusively prove, the casts for each special have been overwhelmingly full of star power. They have included performances and appearances by Woody Harrelson, Marisa Tomei, Ellie Kemper, Jamie Foxx, Wanda Sykes, Kerry Washington, Will Ferrell, Andre Braugher, Viola Davis, Tiffany Haddish, Jay Pharoah, and more.

We can't wait to see The Facts of Life and Diff'rent Strokes in action. These two reenactments will be on ABC on December 7th.