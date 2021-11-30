Rihanna was already practically royalty, but now she IS royalty. Or at the very least a National Hero.

On Monday Barbados became the newest republic in the world. They removed Queen Elizabeth II as head of state by formally cutting political and ceremonial ties with the United Kingdom. Barbados declared independence from the British Empire in 1996, but Queen Elizabeth II was not removed as head of state until last night.

This is a major step forward politically for Barbados's role in the world. However, this is not the only major step they made last night. At the same time that the Queen was falling from the esteem of the Caribbean nation, Rihanna was rising in the ranks when she was declared a National Hero. Rihanna is the second woman and eleventh person ever to receive the title. With this new title, Rihanna's formal title is officially the Right Honorable Rihanna. That's one of the most fitting titles we have ever heard!

The singer-actress-entrepreneur was born in Barbados. She was born in Saint Michael and raised in Bridgetown. In Bridgetown, Prime Minister Mia Mottley made the formal declaration saying, "May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your nation by your works, by your actions." This is just another stop on Rihanna's incredible journey to take over the world in the best way. If we needed any more confirmation that it's Rihanna's planet and she's just letting us be here, this is it.

All hail the Right Honorable Rihanna! We're honestly so excited for her world domination.