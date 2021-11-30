House of Gucci, the new film starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, and Al Pacino, is seemingly loved by everybody. Well, that is, everyone except the actual Gucci family. A scathing review of the film was released by the family. The review holds no punches. "Although the work claims to want to tell the 'true story' of the family, the fears raised by the trailers and interviews released so far, are confirmed: the film carries a narrative that is far from accurate."

The family expressed that they feel the inaccuracy and the lack of care taken by the cast and crew to rectify the perceived inaccuracies are significantly admonishable. "The production of the film did not bother to consult the heirs before describing Aldo Gucci - president of the company for 30 years - and the members of the Gucci family as thugs, ignorant, and insensitive to the world around them." They expressed that th portrayal, "is extremely painful from a human point of view and an insult to the legacy on which the brand is built today." Dang. Tell us how you really feel.

The family has had problems with the film from the onset, criticizing the production company for, "stealing the identity of a family to make a profit." The director of the film, Ridley Scott, responded, "You have to remember that one Gucci was murdered and another went to jail for tax evasion so you can't be talking to me about making a profit. As soon as you do that you become part of the public domain." Regardless of whose side you are on, House of Gucci is sparking some fascinating conversation!

Check out House of Gucci in theaters now.