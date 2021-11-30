Disney has decided to roll on production for Saturdays, a new comedy series from black-ish star Marsai Martin and her Genius Entertainment company.

According to Deadline, Saturdays centers on Paris Johnson, played by Danielle Jalade (Yes Day), who considers roller skating to be part of her soul - she breathes it in and makes it a lifestyle. The weekends are her thing because that's when she gets to go to her sanctuary, the neon-lit Saturdays, a seemingly magical wood floor roller-rink where the impossible often manifests. In this wondrous place, Paris can hang with her best friends (the We-B-Girlz skate crew), choreograph exhilarating routines on wheels, banter with her rivals, navigate life with her DJ brother London and work on becoming a Golden - a member of Saturday's skating elite, chosen by the mystical owner of the rink, The Duchess.

And who better to write and executive-produce the show than Norman Vance Jr., who wrote Roll Bounce in 2005, a roller-skating comedy starring Shad Moss aka Lil' Bow Wow and Jurnee Smollett. Also producing will be Nicole Dow, Joshua Martin, and Carol Martin who worked on Little (2019), which starred Marsai Martin, Regina Hall, and Issa Rae. Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis said this about the project,

We're thrilled to be in business with Marsai, Norman, Nicole, Joshua, and Carol in bringing this adventure to our viewers. We know that audiences will fall in love with Paris, her friends, and her family as they share in the love, laughter, and music in this fun-filled world of roller skating.

Saturdays, which was picked up after pilot in March 2021 will also star Omar Gooding ,Golden Brooks, Jermaine Harris, and Daria Johns. Slated to begin filming in May of 2022, there is no set date for release on Disney Channel as of yet.