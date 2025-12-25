Celebrities are always in the public eye, but when they break the law, that glare gets even stronger. These arrests shocked the world and hurt careers and public images for a long time, from Hollywood stars to pop stars. Here is a list of 12 very famous cases, along with a description of what happened and what happened next.

1. Hugh Grant (1995)

British actor Hugh Grant was arrested in Los Angeles in 1995 for lewd behavior after being caught getting oral sex from a sex worker in his car while he was on a promotional tour for his movie "Nine Months." The event made headlines around the world and put his rising rom-com star status in danger.

Grant pleaded not guilty and got probation, a fine, and finished an AIDS education program. The scandal didn't hurt his career, which is surprising. He kept making hits like "Notting Hill" and even joked about the arrest in interviews, making it a funny footnote in his biography.

2. Winona Ryder (2001)

In 2001, actress Winona Ryder, who is known for movies like "Beetlejuice" and "Girl, Interrupted," was arrested for stealing more than $5,000 worth of designer clothes and accessories from Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills.

She was also charged with grand theft and vandalism. She was found guilty of shoplifting and grand theft and given three years of probation, 480 hours of community service, and drug counseling. Ryder stopped acting for a while, but he made a strong comeback in projects like "Stranger Things." He later said that the incident was due to depression and painkiller use.

3. Robert Downey Jr. (1990s–2000s)

In the 1990s, Robert Downey Jr. was arrested several times for having drugs, including cocaine, heroin, and marijuana. In 1999, he was sentenced to prison for breaking his probation. He spent more than a year in prison and had problems with addiction that almost ended his career.

After rehab and getting sober, Downey made one of the best comebacks in Hollywood history. He got the part of Iron Man in 2008 and became a Marvel superstar, showing that it is possible to change.

4. Lindsay Lohan (2007)

In 2007, child star Lindsay Lohan was arrested for DUI, driving with a suspended license, and having cocaine. This started a string of legal problems that lasted until 2012, including more DUIs, theft, and breaking probation.

She went to jail for short periods of time, went to rehab several times, and had to go to court all the time. Lohan's career took a hit, but she has since focused on getting better and has appeared in movies like "Falling for Christmas" and spoken out about personal growth.

5. Justin Bieber (2014)

The pop star In 2014, Justin Bieber was arrested in Miami for driving under the influence, resisting arrest without violence, and driving with an expired license after failing a sobriety test during a drag race.

He pleaded guilty to lesser charges and finished anger management classes, alcohol education, and probation. Later, Bieber thought of the arrest as a low point that helped him grow up. His music career took off with albums like "Purpose," and he became a family man.

6. Martha Stewart (2003)

In 2004, lifestyle mogul Martha Stewart was found guilty of conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and lying to investigators about insider trading involving ImClone stock. She spent five months in federal prison, then was put under house arrest and probation.

After she got out of jail, Stewart rebuilt her empire by starting new shows and products and even working with Snoop Dogg. This turned the whole thing into a story of strength.

7. Mel Gibson (2006)

In 2006, actor and director Mel Gibson was arrested for DUI in Malibu, where he made anti-Semitic comments to police that caused a lot of anger.

He didn't fight the charges and got three years of probation and alcohol education. Gibson's career took a hit because of a scandal, but he came back as a director with "Hacksaw Ridge," which won an Oscar in 2016. However, his public image is still divisive.

8. Reese Witherspoon (2013)

In 2013, America's sweetheart Reese Witherspoon was arrested in Atlanta for disorderly conduct after arguing with police during her husband's DUI stop and famously asking, "Do you know my name?"

She didn't contest the charges, paid a fine, and said she was sorry in public. The incident was just a blip; Witherspoon went on to have a successful career, winning an Oscar for "Wild" and making hits like "Big Little Lies."

9. Bruno Mars (2010)

In 2010, singer Bruno Mars was arrested in Las Vegas for having cocaine after police found the drug in a bathroom at a casino. He admitted guilt and was given a $2,000 fine, 200 hours of community service, and probation.

Mars made a great comeback after being arrested, winning several Grammys and becoming a global superstar with albums like "Unorthodox Jukebox." He saw the arrest as a chance to learn.

10. Paris Hilton (2006–2007)

In 2006, Paris Hilton, an heiress and reality star, was arrested for DUI. In 2007, she drove with a suspended license, which was a violation of her probation.

She was given 45 days in jail, but she only served 23 because the media was going crazy. Hilton's fame lasted. She switched to DJing, starting businesses, and advocacy. In 2023, she published a memoir about her life after the scandal.

11. Matthew McConaughey (1999)

In 1999, police in Austin, Texas, arrested actor Matthew McConaughey after getting a noise complaint. They found him dancing naked while playing bongo drums and having marijuana and other drug-related items.

He was charged with having marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest, but the drug charges were dropped and he was fined for the noise. The strange thing that happened became famous, but McConaughey's career really took off with movies like "The Wedding Planner" and "Dallas Buyers Club," which won an Oscar. He made fun of the arrest a lot in interviews and books.

12. Justin Timberlake (2024)

Justin Timberlake, a singer and actor, was arrested in June 2024 in Sag Harbor, New York, for driving while drunk after being pulled over for running a stop sign and swerving. He had bloodshot eyes and failed sobriety tests. He was charged with DWI and other traffic offenses.

He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of impaired driving, which led to community service, a fine, and a one-year license suspension. People made memes about his supposed comment, "This is going to ruin the tour," after he was arrested. However, Timberlake apologized, continued his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, and kept his successful music and acting career going.