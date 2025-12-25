A lot of the biggest stars of today started out in the entertainment business when they were very young. They were in movies, TV shows, or commercials before they were even teenagers.

These child actors often had to deal with the problems that come with growing up in the public eye, but they were able to move on to successful careers as adults. Here are seven great examples, each with a unique story of how they went from being a child star to a big star in Hollywood.

1. Leonardo DiCaprio

In the late 1980s, Leonardo DiCaprio started acting as a child. He got parts in TV shows like "The New Lassie" and "Growing Pains" before becoming famous in movies like "This Boy's Life." He is now an Oscar-winning actor known for big movies like "Titanic" and "The Revenant."

2. Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore became famous at the age of 7 for her role in "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," but she had already acted in commercials and TV movies before that. She had to deal with a lot of personal problems, but she became a rom-com queen in movies like "Never Been Kissed." Now she has her own talk show.

3. Macaulay Culkin

Macaulay Culkin became famous at the age of 10 for "Home Alone," which came after roles in "Uncle Buck" and other movies. After a break, he has returned to indie films and podcasts, fully embracing his status as a famous child star.

4. Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe was 11 years old when he was cast as Harry Potter, but he had already acted in the TV movie "David Copperfield" before that. After "Potter," he did well in theater and movies like "Swiss Army Man," which shows that he can do more than just play a wizard.

5. Emma Watson

Emma Watson played Hermione Granger in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" when she was 10 years old. She had never acted professionally before. Since then, she has starred in "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" and "Little Women" and has become a well-known activist for gender equality.

6. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez became famous on the Disney Channel show "Wizards of Waverly Place" after starting on "Barney & Friends" when she was 7. She is now a successful singer, producer, and star of "Only Murders in the Building" after moving from music to acting.

7. Gosling Ryan

Ryan Gosling was 12 when he joined "The Mickey Mouse Club" with future stars like Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake. He later starred in "Young Hercules." He has become a critically acclaimed actor with movies like "La La Land" and "Barbie," which have earned him several Oscar nominations.