Hollywood has always been a glossy front hiding dark secrets, where fame, power, and scandal often intersect. These notorious events made headlines and transformed how studios operate, how the law protects individuals, how people behave in public, and how accountability is enforced in the entertainment industry. Here are ten major scandals that had a lasting impact on the industry, presented in chronological order to provide historical context. They range from early silent film controversies to more recent movements.

1. "The Birth of a Nation" (1915) brings the KKK back to life

According to Watch Mojo, D.W. Griffith's "The Birth of a Nation" was a groundbreaking movie that made the Ku Klux Klan look like heroic saviors. The NAACP and other organizations called for boycotts, leading to riots across the country and increased violence against Black people.

It was directly responsible for bringing the KKK back to life. The KKK used images from the movie in their rituals. This scandal highlighted the potential danger of movies for society and their ability to spread hate. It led to early calls for ethical storytelling and content regulation in Hollywood.

2. The Trials of Fatty Arbuckle (1921)

Roscoe "Fatty" Arbuckle, a silent film star, was accused of raping and killing actress Virginia Rappe at a crazy party in San Francisco. He was found not guilty after three sensational trials that were full of media frenzy and conflicting testimonies, but his career was ruined.

As per HowStuffWorks, Hollywood created the Motion Picture Production Code (Hays Code) after the scandal to control what stars do and what movies are about. This was the first big step the industry took to clean up its image and avoid government censorship.

3. The Strange Death of Thomas Ince (1924)

William Randolph Hearst, a media mogul, owned the yacht where famous producer Thomas Ince died while on a cruise with a lot of stars. Officially, it was heart failure, but there were rumors that Hearst shot Ince by accident because he was jealous of an affair between actress Marion Davies and Charlie Chaplin.

As per 24/7 Wall St, People came up with conspiracy theories because the body was cremated so quickly and there was no investigation. It didn't directly lead to reforms, but it did show how powerful Hollywood elites are at hiding scandals, which hurt public trust and led to more movies about corruption in the industry.

4. Jackie Coogan Takes His Parents to Court (1938)

When Jackie Coogan was 21, he found out that his parents had spent his $4 million on things they didn't need. He was a child star known for "The Kid with Charlie Chaplin." The case showed how young actors can be taken advantage of, which led to the California Child Actor's Bill (Coogan Act).

This law says that a child star must put some of their money into trusts until they turn 18. It set a new standard around the world for how minors are protected in the entertainment industry.

5. The Hollywood Blacklist and McCarthyism (1947–1960s)

The House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC) investigated claims of communist influence in Hollywood during the Red Scare. Stars like Charlie Chaplin were forced into exile, and the "Hollywood Ten" (directors and screenwriters) faced jail time for refusing to testify.

More than 300 people who worked in the industry were blacklisted and couldn't work. This era of paranoia stifled creativity, forced loyalty oaths upon individuals, and set a troubling precedent for political interference in entertainment that still affects free speech and union rights in the industry.

6. Ingrid Bergman's Affair and Exile (1949)

Ingrid Bergman, a beloved actress who was married and had a child, had an affair with Italian director Roberto Rossellini that resulted in her pregnancy. The Senate condemned her actions, she lost endorsements, and Hollywood banned her from making films for seven years.

During her time in Europe, she eventually returned triumphantly. It changed how studios handled personal scandals and changed how people thought about celebrity privacy.