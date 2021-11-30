Rihanna was recognized during Barbados' presidential inauguration on Monday and awarded national hero, which marked the country's transition to a republic.

The country's prime minister, Mia Mottley, acknowledged Rihanna by telling her to keep shining bright like a diamond during her speech. Mottley appointed Rihanna as the official ambassador back in 2018 for not stripping her heritage away. Rihanna honors and stays connected to her roots by not changing her Bajan accent and music style. With her creativity, discipline and 'pursuit of excellence' and her commitment to the land where she was born, Rihanna was named as the national hero of Barbados.



"On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people, we therefore present to you the designee for national hero of Barbados, Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty."

As an ambassador and new national hero, Rihannas position serves as a great platform to promote the locals tourism, education and investment. After being awarded the highest honor, a heart warming speech was delivered by Rihanna. "Nothing compares to being recognized in the soil that you grew in, Barbadians are a proud people," she said. "We are probably the proudest people I know. No matter where I go, in the world I take that pride with me." Riri continued by saying that she is so proud to be a Bajan and will never change til the day she dies.

Rihanna, 33, grew up in Bridgetown, the capital of Saint Michael. Evan Rogers, an American producer, saw her abilities and catapulted her to stardom. Her 2007 single Umbrella cemented her status as one of the world's most popular pop singers, and in 2008, then-Prime Minister David Thompson declared Rihanna Day. Following a presidential inauguration event in the country's capital, Bridgetown, Rihanna was presented with the medal.

Rihanna joins a club of ten other Barbadians, including Garfield Sobers, one of the greatest cricketers of all time and the country's only living national hero. Sobers attended the event and gave Rihanna a hug.

The country deposed Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state almost 400 years after the first English ship touched the shores of the Caribbean, and Rihanna was proclaimed a national hero on the country's parliamentary republic's first day. The government stated at the time that "the moment has come to fully put our colonial past behind." Prince Charles attended in order to represent Buckingham Palace and stated that slavery before was an 'appaling atrocity' that forever marks history. He acknowledged the strength, freedom and self determination of the people in Barbados.

