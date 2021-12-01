One of the world's foremost interior designers Taniya Nayak debuts a new podcast "The Break" with producing partner MuddHouse Media on Monday, November 29, 2021. Taniya Nayak is a household name as a design expert on HGTV and Food Network; as well as the co-host alongside Carter Oosterhouse on ABC's The Great Christmas Light Fight (LINK), which is set to premiere with a double episode this Sunday, November 28, 2021. Catch Taniya Nayak on national TV this weekend, and in exclusive conversations on "The Break."

On "The Break," Taniya Nayak interviews today's most inspiring personalities from A-List celebrities, trend-setting entrepreneurs, interior design gurus, and renowned restaurateurs, to savvy small business owners. She asks each guest to reveal their fascinating and motivational personal stories on how they made it. What was their "big break" that set them apart and helped their rise to fame.

Season One of "The Break" features Clinton Kelly (The Chew), Chris Cosentino (Top Chef Masters, Iron Chef America), Ty Pennington (HGTV and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition), Gretta Monahan (Gretta Style), Sabrina Soto (CBS' My Secret Celebrity Renovation), Carter Oosterhouse (Million Dollar Rooms, Great Christmas Light Fight), Tanya Holland (OWN's Tanya's Kitchen Table, Brown Sugar Kitchen), Gina Yashere (Bob ♥ Abishola, The Daily Show), David Moscow (blockbuster 1988 movie Big, From Scratch), Karen Akunowicz (James Beard winner, Top Chef), Ken Casey (Dropkick Murphys), and Matt Blashaw (HGTV's Yard Crashers).

"'The Break' spotlights real conversations with inspiring business leaders about getting started, staying focused, and having the grit to create their own formula for living the life of their dreams," says Kris Meyer, CEO of MuddHouse Media. "We are thrilled to bring renowned interior designer Taniya Nayak into the podcast space, which is a natural extension to her prime-time national television work with ABC and many shows with HGTV and Food Network. Taniya is the perfect combination of creativity, business acumen and lasting success."

Taniya Nayak is a self-professed motivational junkie with a passion for inspirational stories to help others climb to the next level of their careers as well as their personal lives. Hear riveting conversations each week on "The Break" beginning on November 29 and continuing until February 8, 2022. "The Break" will be available on all major podcast platforms.

