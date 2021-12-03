Lil Nas X was serving LOOKS at the launch event for designer Tom Ford's new scent, Ombre Leather, in West Hollywood last night. The star showed up in a tied-off, open-front green button down that left very little to the imagination, showing off his well-defined abs:

The young rapper was definitely the star of the show, but that's not what everyone wanted to know about last night: Many at the event were concerned to hear about how Tom Ford himself is doing, following the death of his husband, Richard Buckley, in September.

Ford and Buckly got married in 2014, but they were together for 35 years. He recently told the Wall Street Journal: "I keep thinking, oh, God, I have to call Richard, or I need to send him a note about this. And he's not here."

Ford and Buckley met in an elevator in 1986 and it was, as Ford once described it to Jess Cagle on her interview show, "literally love at first sight."

"Our eyes locked and within a month we were living together. By the time that elevator landed on the ground floor I thought, 'You're the one.' That's it. Click. Sold."

Buckley, aged 72, leaves behind not only Ford, but also their nine-year-old son, Jack. That means that Ford is also living that single parent life now, and he's definitely feeling the weight of it.

"Until recently, I had Richard to help me out in the mornings," he told the WSJ. "It's been a little bit of a struggle the last month...It's a challenge to get him up, dressed, get his lunch made, get his lunch packed, get his breakfast done, get all my things done, and then I drive him to school at 7:45."

At least, he noted, it gets him to work early every day.