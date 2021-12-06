Ellen DeGeneres is busily preparing for life beyond her talk show.

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" will complete its 19th season next year, as previously announced.

Her ideas, however, are said to be unpopular with her wife, Portia de Rossi.

According to OK! magazine, the 63-year-old scandal-plagued presenter has already planned her post-show activities, which include "trips, fundraising events, and flipping more real estate."

"Ellen's just thinking Portia would remain at her side to tackle every new challenge she chooses," a source told the magazine, "but Portia's growing weary of playing second fiddle."

It has now been reported that their pals are concerned that their marriage may be in trouble.

"Ellen has always manipulated the strings in this relationship," the tipster sneered.

Since the conclusion of "Arrested Development" in 2019, Portia de Rossi hasn't had an acting job, and numerous sources have indicated that Ellen led her away from acting.

"If Portia wants to return to acting, Ellen will have to support her; now that she's finally spoken up, this is Ellen's time to do the right thing!"

This wasn't the first time Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's marriage has been the subject of allegations of discord.

When she revealed she was living with Courteney Cox earlier this year, the "Finding Dory" star allegedly raised questions among her admirers, who feared their relationship was on the rocks.

But she soon clarified that it had nothing to do with marital issues, even mentioning that Portia had remained with them for the night while Courteney was abroad.

"I should clarify. I'm not having marital problems. I'm not out of my house because I'm - I'm not living with Courteney Cox because I'm booted out of my house," Ellen explained.

She went on to explain that they had supposedly sold their Beverly Hills home and were in need of a place to stay, and that she was grateful that the "Friends" star was "nice enough to say, 'Yes, stay at my house.'"

READ ALSO: Jennifer Aniston Spending Christmas With Brad Pitt? Angelina Jolie's Ex Reportedly Came Up With The Idea

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi: The Truth

While it is true that "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is ending as a result of her announcement, there is no proof or confirmation that Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia De Rossi are having marital issues as a result of her post-talk show plans.

As a result, you should always take the outlet's story with a grain of salt.

READ MORE: John Legend Final Straw: Singer Gives Wife Chrissy Teigen An Ultimatum Or They'll Divorce?