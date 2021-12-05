Chrissy Teigen is said to have received an ultimatum from John Legend.

The power couple's marriage is said to be on the rocks, with the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter warning his model wife that if she doesn't clean up, she will lose her husband.

Chrissy hosted a "Squid Game"-themed party with her A-list friends a few weeks ago. Despite the fact that it appeared to be a good time for those who were there, social media critics slammed her for even holding one.

A source revealed to the National Enquirer, "The show is about people so desperate and destitute they'd put their lives on the line for enough money to survive."

"Given how many people are struggling right now with a difficult economy and a worldwide pandemic, many are wondering how she wouldn't see this as insensitive and offensive."

The source went on to say that the "All Of Me" hitmaker is tired of his wife's antics that if she doesn't change her ways, he will divorce her.

They said, "John cares deeply about Chrissy, but he can't figure out why she continues to put him on the firing line."

"He knows she can be a loose cannon, but he thinks she should have learned her lesson after the backlash they suffered earlier this year."

But it wasn't only John Legend who considered leaving his wife; his staff also persuaded him to file for divorce against Chrissy Teigen.

"He's following his advisors' advice and giving her an ultimatum to clean up her act or watch him walk away."

The Real Story Behind John Legend's Ultimatum

The outlet's report should be taken with a grain of salt.

Chrissy Teigen has been at the heart of a number of scandals in the last year, but it doesn't appear like John Legend has an issue with it because he has remained by her through it all.

After her statements about criticizing people of color and many more were made public, the famed coach from "The Voice" showed his support for his wife.

They also don't appear to have any marital issues, as they recently gave their eldest daughter Luna, five, to ice cream when she completed her second COVID jab.

They praised her in an Instagram post, with Chrissy captioning, "Second shot queeeen! Go big girl go big girl go!"

John also took to his page to gush, "Took my big girl to ice cream to celebrate her 2nd shot."

