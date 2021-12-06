Get your dancing shoes ready: Spider verse's Tom Holland will be taking on the role of the iconic dancer-actor-singer Fred Astaire in an upcoming Sony film.

Holland made this incredible announcement while doing press for Spider-Man: No Way Home in London. The success of this Spider-Man film (with all of the excitement regarding new casting teases) already has Holland hard at work - but he enthusastically added this next film to his plate!

The Fred Astaire film will be produced by Amy Pascal, and the former chief of Sony told GQ that she immediately had her heart set on Holland for the role.

"There are very few actors working now who are versatile in the way that he is... And he's the hardest-working person that I know."

Holland actually accepted the role before even reading the script. He told Associated Press, "The script came in a week ago... I haven't read it yet; they haven't given it to me."

This type of commitment is indicative of a palpable trust between the producer and the actor. Holland said of Pascal, "She FaceTimed me earlier. I was in the bath... And we had a lovely FaceTime, but I will be playing Fred Astaire."

Can you imagine landing a major, iconic Hollywood role from the comfort of your bathtub? We're pretty sure that's the 2021 version of the American Dream. Well, that, PLUS officially becoming a red carpet couple with your incredible girlfriend Zendaya. Yep. That's the dream.

While we don't yet know when the film will be coming out or who will make up the remainder of the cast, we are excited to see where this project will dance off to!