The artist behind DC's "Crisis On Infinite Earths" and Marvel's "The Avengers," George Perez, announced Tuesday, December 7, that he has been given one shocking health diagnosis.

On his official Facebook account, Perez posted that he was diagnosed with stage three pancreatic cancer on November 29, admitting that it is inoperable. He said in his statement, "It's rather hard to believe that it's been almost three years since I formally announced my retirement from producing comics due to my failing vision and other infirmities brought on primarily by my diabetes."

The 67-year-old claimed that he was given an option to undergo treatment. However, "after weighing all the variables and assessing just how much of my remaining days would be eaten up by doctor visits, treatments, hospital stays and dealing with the often stressful and frustrating bureaucracy of the medical system," he decided to just "let the nature" and enjoy his time left with friends and family.



Remaining Plans Moving Forward

According to Perez, the doctors have given him six months to a year to live. And in that amount of time, he shared the "business matters" he had in mind before his passing.

He said that he is already arranging to refund the money paid for sketches that he won't be able to finish. Aside from that, he also wanted to hold one last mass book signing despite having one working left.

"I also hope that I will be able to make one last public appearance wherein I can be photographed with as many of my fans as possible, with the proviso that I get to hug each and every one of them. I just want to be able to say goodbye with smiles as well as tears," he wrote, following his retirement in January 2019 due to "a myriad number of health issues."

His Career As A Comic Artist

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Perez became widely known in the 1970s and 1980s after making DC's "New Teen Titans." This led him to work on "Crisis on Infinite Earths," which was said to be a generation-defining crossover event that resonates today.

Perez has shared the greatest influence over comic book films, leading to his works helping inspire films just like "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Wonder Woman." Patty Jenkins even cited him as an influence on their work, per source.

"This is not a message I enjoyed writing, especially during the Holiday Season, but, oddly enough, I'm feeling the Christmas spirit more now than I have in many years," he concluded. "It's quite uplifting to be told that you've led a good life, that you've brought joy to so many lives and that you'll be leaving this world a better place because you were part of it."

