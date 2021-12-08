Over the past decade, Kim Kardashian has always dressed to the nines whenever she attends red carpet events, appears on magazine covers or even goes out casually. It is no doubt that the mom of four is a style icon, but one person helped her get through it.

The SKIMS CEO recently attended this year's People Choice Awards, where she received the most significant honor of being a Fashion Icon.

In true Kim K fashion, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" turned heads with her all-black body-hugging outfit by Balenciaga, accessorized with an enormous pair of earrings and alien-looking sunglasses.

Former Fashion Icon Award winner Tracee Ellis Ross presented her the award.

During her acceptance speech, Kardashian said she's "humbled" to attend the event and recalled her early days in the fashion industry.

The reality star started in the field as a closet organizer and a stylist; one of her most notable clients is her best pal Paris Hilton.

"The fact that I am winning a Fashion Icon Award, it's like a pinch-me moment," she said. (via NBC Los Angeles)

Kardashian went on to thank her estranged husband despite them undergoing a divorce, and she's currently linked to "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson.

"Thank you to Kanye for really introducing me to the fashion world," Kardashian said.

Khloe Kardashian Supports Kim Kardashian Amid Tristan Thompson's New Scandal

Despite her family facing another scandal after her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson allegedly fathered his personal trainer's baby, Khloe Kardashian stepped out and supported her sister in the awards show.

According to People Magazine, the Good American CEO attended the event wearing a revealing silver chainmail mini dress paired with transparent stilettos.

Khloe Kardashian's recent sighting comes a few days after Maralee Nichols filed for a paternity suit against the NBA star.

Nichols confessed that she slept with the basketball player while he was still in a relationship with the "KUWTK" star.

In Kardashian's defense, an insider told the outlet her friends insisted that she should not take Thompson back to her life as he's always involved with drama, but she chose to stay with him because "she always believed that he would change," and wanted to co-parent for the sake of their three-year-old daughter, True.

