There's been a lot of talk about Rebel Wilson and her tremendous weight loss over the pandemic, but there are a few things she'd like to correct about the narrative surrounding it.

Wilson got a lot of attention last year as fans watched her go through an extreme lifestyle transformation, committing to eating healthier and exercising more - and losing a ton of weight in the process.

Wilson, now coming out on the other side a happier and healthier person, told the BBC recently that not everyone was so supportive of her journey. Her actually warned her that losing weight may hurt her career:

"I got a lot of pushback from my own team actually here in Hollywood when I said, 'OK, I'm going to do this year of health. I feel like I'm really going to physically transform and change my life, and they were like, 'Why? Why would you want to do that?' Because I was earning millions of dollars being the funny fat girl and being that person."

But this transformation wasn't about image to Wilson - it was about confronting bad habits and working to treat herself better.

"I knew deep down inside some of the emotional eating behaviors I was doing were not healthy. Like, I did not need a tub of ice cream every nightThat was me kind of numbing emotions using food, which wasn't the healthiest thing... "I was still very confident being bigger and, you know, loved myself," she said. "I would rock a red carpet and was probably double the size and sometimes triple the weight of other actresses, but I still felt confident in that."

It's no wonder that her team's concerns fell on deaf ears, then: She wasn't doing this for anyone but herself - which is the best reason.

We'll get to see the "new" Rebel Wilson defy her management's expectation next year when she stars in Senior Year, the story of a woman who comes out of a 20 year coma and immediately goes back to high school to reclaim her prom queen crown.