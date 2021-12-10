One of the biggest scriptwriters in anime, Keiko Nobumoto, passed away at the age of 57.

Fellow scriptwriter Dai Sato confirmed that she died Wednesday, December 1, following her battle against esophageal cancer. In the Facebook post written by Nobumoto's colleague, her close family members held funeral services last December 4, mentioning the immense talent in screenwriting throughout her career in the anime and video games industry.



Sato received the news from director Shinichiro Watanabe, who Nobumoto's family contacted. In the long memorial post, he also called her "the person who guided me, like a master" and shared his thoughts regarding her passing.

Nobumoto, The Writing Giant

According to Comic Book, the late screenwriter was born in 1963 and earned credits in numerous major anime series, including "Tokyo Godfathers" and "Wolf's Rain." Her first job in the industry was writing the screenplay for "Tobe! Kujira no Peek," aka "Fly! Peek the Whale," which tackled young kids attempting to free an albino whale from captivity.

In 1989, Keiko Nobumoto earned a Fuji TV Young Scenario Grand Prix, making her a professional screenwriter in the field.

Nobumoto later worked for the series "Space Dandy," "Carole & Tuesday," "Samurai Champloo," and "Macross Plus" in her career. Aside from touching on the anime industry, she also left an influence in the gaming world, contributing as a writer for the "Kingdom Hearts" franchise.

Rest In Peace, Nobumoto

The screenwriter was also responsible for making "Cowboy Bebop" after being "closely linked" to Watanabe. And to add more from that, she was also the brains behind numerous episodes of the series, namely "Asteroid Blues," "Jupiter Jazz," "My Funny Valentine," and the series finale "The Real Folk Blues."

The source also described Noburo as "responsible for some of the best examples of anime" for the past years. Now, she will be sorely missed by the community and fellow creative masters in the industry.

As soon as the fans had heard the news regarding Nobumoto's passing, they left a couple of tributes for the screenwriter on social media.

Keiko Nobumoto, scriptwriter behind popular anime titles such as Cowboy Bebop, Wolf's Rain and Tokyo Godfathers, passed away on December 1st. She was battling esophageal cancer. May her soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/LLSB3akytU — リボレクさん (@liborek3) December 10, 2021

Keiko Nobumoto passed away?! GODDAMN!! That’s really RIP to a real one. She helped a lot of good ass series from Wolf’s Rain all the way to Kingdom Hearts. — Kwanzaa | #BLM / #ENDSARS ✊🏿 (@ThisKidHoliday) December 10, 2021

This sucks. RIP to a legend, Keiko Nobumoto. Thank you for everything you ever worked on. https://t.co/S0yrM7cQw1 — Jin! (@Jin_VTuber) December 10, 2021

Keiko Nobumoto had no equal. She understood that we are made beautiful both by our triumphs and our mistakes, and brought astounding depth to the characters of TOKYO GODFATHERS and so many other seminal works. Her legacy will be felt for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/d3AN5mJtsz — GKIDS Films (@GKIDSfilms) December 10, 2021

May her soul rest in peace.

