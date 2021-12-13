The Batman trailer has been released in Japan and it has a few extras that fans didn't get to see stateside. Mind you the U.S. trailer put out by Warner Bros. is a beefier 2 minutes 38 seconds to the Japanese trailer that clocks in at a full minute shorter, but Paul Dano's The Riddler gets more time as the focus.

Warner Bros Japan drops a new trailer for #TheBatman with new footage pic.twitter.com/uTcWmRfRuX — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) December 12, 2021

The new trailer opens on a well dressed body with the head mummified in silver duct tape. On the face are the words "No More Lies" scrawled in blood, followed by a shot of a cappuccino with a question mark embossed in the foam with "Let's Play A Game" in red text slashed across the screen. The other difference is the extra Riddler voice over echoing throughout the piece, taunting our hero throughout.

There are a few of the same shots from the longer U.S. version of the trailer, now cut down and peppered about with stylized jump cuts that give a more quicker pace to the action in comparison. The U.S. cut has a bit more of The Penguin, played by a completely unrecognizable Colin Farrell, whereas here we are given a much more edited down version of the character. This time around definitely is a love letter to The Riddler.

Robert Pattinson chatted with NPR about how much pressure that comes with playing such an iconic DC character as The Batman,

I mean, I've got a lot of thoughts. Well, it's funny, like, doing - I've done so many movies where, you know, I play these sort of partially monstrous characters. And whenever I've been promoting them, you know, normally, no one cares what you say about it. And I've just noticed every single time I say one sentence about Batman, there's this massive - I'm offending swathes of Batman fans. But, I mean, it's kind of - I mean, the interesting thing about Batman itself is that you can basically - it's been played in so many different ways. The comics cover so much ground. The movies cover so much ground. I mean, if you're going on the kind of - if you're trying to play a historically accurate Batman, I mean, you could literally play anything. So I guess it's kind of what Matt Reeves is directing and kind of wants to go for.

From what we have seen so far, The Batman looks to be a darker take, even more so than the Christopher Nolan iteration. But I guess we'll just have to wait and see when The Batman hits theaters March 4, 2022. For now, here is The U.S. trailer for a comparison.