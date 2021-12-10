The cast for Christopher Nolan's upcoming film Oppenheimer just keeps getting better and better! Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, and Emily Blunt already are bringing the movie enough star-power to walk it to the top of the charts, but an exclusive from The Hollywood Reporter recently added Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, and Benny Safdie to the roster. These three additions are absolutely atomic actors.

Pugh is in the upcoming Olivia Wilde film Don't Worry Darling. Malek was recently seen in the recent Bond film No Time to Die, and Safdie was recently seen in the transformative A24 film Uncut Gems. The cast list of this film sounds like a wild dream because it's simply too good to be true! This biopic about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the atomic physicist that invented the atomic bomb, is sure to be an absolutely explosive cinematic experience.

In the creation of a successful biopic, it is important to cast carefully. The history-matching specificity is critical to the piece: just look at the success of Being the Ricardos! Much of this pressure falls on to the actors. These three newly introduced to the official cast will take on important roles in this historic tale. Pugh will play Jean Tatlock- a member of the Communist Party of the United States famously known for having an affair with the physicist. Malek will play a scientist on the scene, and Safdie will play Hungarian physicist Edward Teller who is known as the creator of the hydrogen bomb.

Oppenheimer is set to be released on July 21, 2023.