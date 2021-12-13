Over the past years, it has been a long tradition that the royal family celebrates their holidays at their beloved Sandringham castle. However, the decades-long tradition was broken due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, members of the firm will be back after almost two years, and the Queen is said to be excited; will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle finally return to the United Kingdom for Christmas?

According to Royal Central editor Lydia Starbucks, Her Majesty is ready to "welcome them all" for the holidays.

"That kind of made me think that someone got really carried away and told in the family's WhatsApp group, 'oh, don't woe about us, we'll all look after ourselves this year,'" she said. (via Express UK)

However, the longest-reigning monarch reportedly insisted that everyone should come to her.

Starbucks added the holiday traditions at Sandringham castle will carry on this year depending on the Queen's health situation.

Despite Her Majesty's initiative that all members of the royal family should be present in their beloved manor, there is still no information whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would spend their holidays in the UK or not.

Even though the royal family will return to Norfolk this Christmas, Richard Palmer reported the Queen would possibly skip their traditional church services at St. Mary Magdalene Church due to preventive safety measures as she usually greets people outside of the church.

Queen Elizabeth II's Heart Close to Sandringham Over an Emotional Reason

In early reports, the Norfolk, England, castle has a sentimental value for the Queen as her father, King George VI, passed away at the age of 56 at Sandringham in 1952; he died due to lung cancer.

Before taking over the throne because of her father's death, Queen Elizabeth II was not present at the time of his father's passing as she was in Kenya for royal duties.

Aside from her father, the castle is also believed to be Prince Philip's favorite place as he spent most of his final years after retiring in 2017.

The outlet noted that the monarch arrives at the castle as early as October to prepare for the festivity. Her Majesty stays at the estate until February 7, a day after her father's death anniversary.

The Queen is believed to keep Christmas decorations even though the holiday season is over to pay tribute to the late King.

