From J.K. Simmons to Simu Liu, The Stars Were Out In Force On 'The Spider-Man: No Way Home Red Carpet,' And These Were The Best Looks

(Photo : (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images))

(Photo : (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)) Tom Holland, Jon Watts, Jacob Batalon and Zendaya share a group hug at the premiere, finally done with their long press tour - and the even longer wait to finally be able to ACTUALLY talk about this movie.

(Photo : (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)) Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter were a dazzling pair last night, Cumberbatch's plain suit complementing Hunter's gorgeously understated white gown with silver chain.

(Photo : (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)) Jared Leto looked like a member of The 1975 at last night's Red Carpet premiere, sporting high-waisted red pants, white shoes, a black mesh shirt (with VERY few buttons done) and a dark purple jacket. Leto will soon join the MCU as Dr. Moribus, a Jekyll and Hyde-type character.

(Photo : (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)) It was a big deal when Shameik Moore, the voice of Miles Morales in 'Into The Spider-Verse' showed up at the 'No Way Home' premiere last night - he could just be really into Spider-Man, but some fans are speculating this means he'll be making an appearance as well - and maybe that Miles Morales may be where we go after Tom Holland's contract with the MCU is up.

(Photo : (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)) JB Smoove and wife Shahidah Omar looked, well, Smoove in their well-coordinated 'fits - JB accessorized impeccably with his black hat, pocket hankie, and gold chain, and Omar's blue lips and eyeshadow were a fun and gorgeous accent.

(Photo : (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)) Xochitl Gomez, who will play America Chavez (Ms. America) in the upcoming MCU film 'Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness' was a patchwork princess at last night's premiere, sporting long black gloves, a tiara, a pearl choker, and funky platform heels with a bright patterned cocktail dress.

(Photo : (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)) Jacob Batalon and Marisa Tomei give the cameras a goofy pose together at the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" premiere - Batalon kept it casual with a Hawaiian shirt and muted pink jacket, but Aunt May was serving looks in her sparkly gold evening gown.

(Photo : (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)) Yasmeen Fletcher of Ms. Marvel looks stunning in this old-fashioned cream slip dress, with a lace cutout on the midriff and fabric buttons on the collar.

(Photo : (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)) Singer and songwriter Madison Beer was absolutely stunning in this red dress and stiletto combo, though the best part of the outfit is the matching translucent black gloves to go with her tights.

(Photo : (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)) Thank you very much! 'Shang-Chi's' Simu Liu rocked blue suede shoes with and all black suit and his signature winning smile at this December 13 premiere.

(Photo : (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)) Actress and writer Evelyn Leigh looked like a mermaid in this beautiful gradient number, with her hair dyed pink to match. She poses here with her husband, 'Dark Knight' actor David Dastmalchian

(Photo : (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)) Actor Terry Crews of Brooklyn Nine-Nine brought his son Isaiah Crews to the premiere, and they both look awesome: Terry looks classic in his plaid gray suit, and Isiah is looking extra fly pairing those light blue Vans with his khaki suit.

(Photo : (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)) Sasha Banks stayed on-theme at the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Los Angeles Premiere, pairing her blue hair with a red dress to echo the classic colors of the hero.

(Photo : (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)) JK Simmons was giving off classic classy Dad vibes in his gray suit and fedora combo at last night's "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Los Angeles Premiere, smiling for the camera.

(Photo : (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)) You may know Nicholas Braun as cousin Greg from the hit show 'Succession,' but he actually spent his early days doing superhero work too - fans of the movie Sky High might remember him as Zach, the bright green teen who (sometimes) glows in the dark.

(Photo : (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)) Actor and comedian Ken Davitan of 'Borat' may not have exactly been "well" dressed at the premiere last night, but he did clean up good, and he gets points just for being a living representative of the phrase "Ay watch it! I'm walkin' here!"

(Photo : (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)) Kumail Nanjiani and his wife Emily V. Gordon made quite a pair in their understated ensembles; Gordon sported a metallic gold skirt with simple black accents, and Nanjiani wore a navy blue patterned suit.

(Photo : (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)) NBA player Dwight Howard of the Lakers brought his son Braylon Howard to the premiere, and they looked adorable together!

(Photo : (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)) Blake Gray, known for shows like AwesomenessTV, went all pumpkin spice chic in this burnt orange (shut up, it's f***ing red) suit and black turtle neck combo.

(Photo : (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)) Rapper Kid Cudi, a huge fan of the Spider-Man comics, kept it cool and casual on the carpet at the Los Angeles Premiere.

(Photo : (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)) Jamie Foxx - Electro in both this new film and the one starring Andrew Garfield - brought his stunning daughter Corrinne Foxx to the premiere last night, happily letting her steal the show even though it was his birthday.

(Photo : (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)) Spider-Man was there of course, showing off his moves and getting everybody into the spirit at the Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Los Angeles Premiere on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

