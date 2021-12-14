Many people educate themselves about cultural appropriation in today's generation, so mostly non-black celebrities opt not to get involved with their style, especially wearing box braids, cornrows, and more. However, Kim Kardashian recently revealed in an interview that she's against the concept of appropriation but has to do it for her child.

Speaking to i-D magazine, the mom of four said she never wanted to appropriate any culture, but she admitted that she wore braids in the past, which caused a lot of backlashes online.

However, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star clarified she's doing it for her daughter, North West, who keeps asking her to do "matching hair."

Throughout the years, Kardashian was able to educate herself by telling her eldest child, "'Hey, maybe this hairstyle would be better on you and not on me.'"

At first, she didn't want to make the hairstyle a "big of a deal" because she's only abiding by what her daughter "really wants."

"I've learned and grown over the years, and figured out good ways to communicate with all my kids about all this," the SKIMS founder added. (via Page Six)

Aside from following her daughter's order, Kardashian also noted that her ethnic roots also played a significant role in her style choice. Her father, Robert Kardashian, was of Armenian descent.

Kanye West's estranged wife explained there's a "history of braiding" in Armenia, and the public tends to forget her culture.

The Cultural Appropriation Issue of the Kardashian-Jenner Family

According to Marie Claire, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have been a center of controversy for years for their choice of hairstyle and clothing, which fans alleged is a form of cultural appropriation.

Kim Kardashian has been accused of darkening her skin tone to appear more "black" in her previous campaign for her business.

On the other hand, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian also wore similar braids to their elder sister.

The sisters' businesses like Jenner's Swimwear and Tristan Thompson's girlfriend's "Good American" jeans have been accused of exploiting black culture so they could earn profit.

At the time of this writing, Kim Kardashian is the only one who addressed the situation.

