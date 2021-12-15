It seems as if everyone now-a-days is obsessed with their zodiac sign. You can barely open Instagram without give or take one million posts telling you what kind of day you are going to have, what you are going to eat, and where are you are going to go in life based on the time of year that you were born. We here at Enstarz are very excited to join that conversation.

We are not going to tell you who you should spend the rest of your life with based on your rising and moon sign. We are just going to tell you what you show you should start watching. These are the shows we think you should watch based on your astrological sign!

1. Aries - New Girl

Aries are known for being firey, creative, ambitious, and optimistic. When they care for the people in their life, they love HARD. The combination of fire and compassion can lead to more than a few awkward moments. That is why the perfect show for any Aries is the iconic friend-group comedy New Girl. It will have the first fire sign in your life laughing out-loud, no matter how many times you re-watch it.

2. Taurus - Insecure





Tauruses are some of the most dependable people you will ever meet. If you make plans with a Taurus, they will be there. They are incredibly grounded and loyal to the end. If you are a Taurus, now is the time to settle in and start watching Insecure. This show starring Issa Rae follows the wonderful friendship of Issa and Molly through all of their stick-together-awkward adventures.

3. Gemini - Love Life

Geminis are known to be an INCREDIBLY social sign. Therefore, when it comes to this early Summer sign, the show to watch is one where the characters are out on the town, constantly meeting new people. Love Life is the answer. This anthology series is quite LITERALLY all about going out, meeting new people, and seeing what adventures life has in store!

4. Cancer - Bob's Burgers

Cancers are known for being one of the more emotional signs in the astrologyical year. They are well known for their sensitivity and incredible imagination. That is why Bob's Burgers is an EXCELLENT show for a Cancer. Why? Becasue, dude, you need an emotional break.

5. Leo - Broad City

The most passionate and dramatic people in your life are likely Leos. They may blow things a bit out of proportion, but the odds you will have the MOST fun with a Leo? 10000000000000%! The show of choice HAS to be Broad City. Ilana and Abbi take on the city as two of the most extroverted anti-heros you will every come across. Their hilarious misadventures will make for the perfect night for any Leo!

6. Virgo - You

If there is a Virgo in your life, the odds are that you trust them to get s*** DONE! Virgos, erego, like to see shows where people set tasks and get those tasks done. You is the best show from a Virgo. Joe Goldberg, played by Penn Badgely, is one of the most calculated and task-oriented people on TV. (Although...maybe don't emulate what he is getting done.)

7. Libra - The Good Place

Libras are likely not the friend picking the restaruant. They are known for carefully thinking through every option, taking their time until they are able to confidently arrive at the best possible conclusion. If that doesn't describe Chidi from The Good Place, I don't know what will. Stop thinking it through, Libras. Go watch The Good Place.

8. Scorpio - Sherlock

Scorpios are known for their strong intuition. They go with their gut. They are intuitive and often see things in scenarios that go unnoticed by others. Therefore, the perfect show for a Scorpio is Sherlock. Watching Sherlock make brilliantly rapid deductions, reading the room (albeit, not socially reading the room) will make for a Scorpio's perfect night in.

9. Saggitarius - The Great

If you are a Saggitarius, you probably consider yourself a firey, free spirit. While you may seem goofy to many on the surface, there is a lot of thought, compassion, and insight that goes into every moment. Therefore, the perfect show for a Saggitarius is definitley The Great. It's all about a thoughtful, free-spirit, hell bent on doing the right thing!

10. Capircorn- Power Book II: Ghost

Capircorns are known to be competitive, goal-oriented individuals that are driven by the promise of success. They are known for their hard work. They are also incredibly resourceful. Therefore, the high stakes drama Power Book II: Ghost is the show for you. If you want to see resourceful people setting out to accomplish a goal, look no further!

11. Aquarius - Gossip Girl

Aquariuses (What's the plural? Aquarii? Aquarios? Who knows!), but they are known for their cleverness, loyalty, independence, and excentricity. An Aquarius will stick with you until the end, but they also know how to protect themselves. That's why the perfect show for an Aquarius is the original series Gossip Girl. It is the MOST perfect combination of stick-together friends and calculated schemery.

12. Pisces - This is Us

Pisces are known for being one of the most sensative signs in the calendar year. They feel every emotion deeply while also being incredibly creative. A Pisces likes to lean into their sensitive side. They need a tear-jerker. That's why, if you are a Pisces, you should be sure to watch This is Us. Name a more emotionally charged show- I dare you.

There you go! If you are planning to base your next watch on your astrological sign, this is a roadmap of exactly what you should do! BUT if you want to stray, I promise: all of these shows are INCREDIBLE go-tos!